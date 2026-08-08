Delivery Boy Flees With ₹90 Lakh Gold Consignment While Travelling From Pune To Mumbai

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A delivery boy allegedly fled with gold jewellery and bullion worth ₹90.33 lakh while transporting 14 consignments from Pune to Mumbai, abandoning the bus at Wakad Bridge instead of delivering the parcels to the Mumbai office.

The incident took place around 5.30 a.m. on August 5. A case has been registered at Khadak Police Station against Vishal Satyapal Chauhan, 20, a resident of Mumbai and originally from Narora in Etah district, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the complainant, Jitendra Rishikesh Singh, operates SGLJP Logistics Pvt. Ltd., a courier company that transports gold, jewellery and cash for customers. The company has offices in Pune, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Ahilyanagar.

On August 4, the company had received 14 consignments containing gold biscuits and jewellery belonging to five jewellers from Pune, six from Kolhapur and one each from Jalgaon, Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The total value of the consignments was estimated at ₹90.33 lakh.

The parcels were handed over to Chauhan for delivery to the company's Mumbai office. Ranjnish Sharma, who works at the Pune office, dropped him at the Swargate ST bus stand around 5.30 a.m. on August 5. Chauhan then boarded a bus bound for Mumbai carrying the consignments.

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The bus reached Mumbai around 9 a.m., but Chauhan was not on board. When company officials tried calling him, his mobile phone was switched off. The complainant subsequently contacted the bus conductor, who informed him that Chauhan had got off the bus near Wakad Bridge.

Company employees searched for him and attempted to contact him, but were unable to trace him. Singh then approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Police have registered a case against Chauhan and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged disappearance of the gold consignments. Assistant Police Inspector Prasanna Jarhad is conducting the investigation.

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