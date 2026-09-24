Maithan Alloys Acquires 0.24% Stake In ESDS Software For ₹50.19 Crore

Maithan Alloys |

Mumbai: Maithan Alloys Limited announced on Thursday the acquisition of 279,000 equity shares, representing a 0.24% stake, in ESDS Software Solution Limited. The total cost of acquisition was ₹50.19 crore.

Acquisition Details

The shares were acquired via the stock exchange on 23 September 2026. Maithan Alloys stated that the acquisition is part of its investment strategy to realise long-term and short-term investment benefits.

Target Entity Background

ESDS Software Solution Limited, incorporated on 18 August 2005, is an AI-enabled IT service provider. The company specialises in building and managing IT infrastructure, offering data centre, cloud, colocation, managed services, and AI infrastructure solutions.

Business Operations

ESDS Software caters to Governments, PSUs, BFSI institutions, and Enterprises. Its infrastructure supports workloads across various sectors, including banking, public services, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, energy, and logistics. The company operates in India.

Financial Overview of ESDS

As of 31 March 2026, ESDS Software reported a turnover of ₹378 crore, a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹62 crore, and a net worth of ₹520 crore. For the financial year 2024-25, its turnover was ₹357 crore, and for 2023-24, it was ₹281 crore.

Management Intent

Maithan Alloys clarified that it does not intend to acquire control, whether directly or indirectly, of the management of ESDS Software Solution Limited through this transaction.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.