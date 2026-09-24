Pine Labs, Google Cloud Collaborate To Boost Agentic Commerce For Indian Merchants

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Mumbai: Pine Labs announced on 24 September 2026, a collaboration with Google Cloud to advance agentic commerce in India. This partnership focuses on providing AI-driven solutions to a wide range of Indian merchants, from established enterprises to growing, tech-first businesses.

Agentic AI for Merchants

AI agents are designed to discover products, compare options, and complete purchases for consumers. Pine Labs will use Gemini-powered AI agents to create a unified ecosystem for merchant operations, engagement, and payments infrastructure.

Empowering SMBs

For India's small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), a new AI ads agent will democratise marketing. This agent will create and place high-quality advertisements across platforms like Google Search, YouTube, and Pine Labs' point-of-sale (POS) devices.

Jarvis Platform for Operations

Pine Labs Issuing is developing 'Jarvis,' a multi-agent platform built on Gemini Enterprise. Jarvis will streamline operations by assisting merchants with programme creation, system diagnostics, and customer support on the Woohoo platform.

Addressing Merchant Barriers

The collaboration addresses key barriers for SMBs in agentic commerce, including discoverability, scalability, payment processing, and governance. Pine Labs will provide a full customer acquisition stack using Google Cloud's AI and data infrastructure.

Payment and Governance Solutions

Pine Labs' P3P will provide a real-time, compliant payment layer for agentic transactions, starting with UPI and expanding across other payment rails. Grantex will ensure auditable transactions that meet India's financial regulatory requirements.

Open Ecosystem for Merchants

B. Amrish Rau, CEO of Pine Labs, stated that the initiative aims to ensure India's 60 million small businesses can participate in AI-driven buying from the start. Google Cloud is building the infrastructure layer to make this accessible for all merchants.

Google Cloud's Role

Amit Kumar, Managing Director, Digital Natives Business, Google Cloud India, highlighted the platform's capability to meet market requirements. He said that grounding Pine Labs’ commerce layers in Google Cloud’s secure, real-time AI and analytics infrastructure will empower merchants.

About Pine Labs

Pine Labs Limited is a technology company specialising in digital payments and issuing solutions across India and other international markets. The company provides infrastructure to accelerate digitisation for merchants, brands, enterprises, and financial institutions.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.