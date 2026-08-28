Amazon Joins YouTube Shopping Affiliate Program, Lets Creators Tag Products In Videos

Amazon has become part of the YouTube Shopping Affiliate Program, allowing eligible creators to tag Amazon products directly within their Shorts, long-form videos and livestreams, YouTube announced on its official blog.

Travis Katz, YouTube's general manager and vice president for shopping, said the move gives viewers an easier way to buy products recommended by creators they trust, without leaving the platform. This has been introduced in the US for now.

How the feature works

Creators can use the product picker in YouTube Studio to select eligible Amazon items for their content, which both cited YouTube's rollout details. YouTube is also offering an auto-tagging option that scans recent uploads to identify Amazon products that qualify for tagging.

As part of the integration, Amazon will supply YouTube with a curated catalogue of trending and frequently requested products. Creators who want a specific product added can request it through YouTube Creator Support by sharing the product's URL.

Who is eligible?

To access the feature, creators must be enrolled in the YouTube Partner Program and the YouTube Shopping affiliate programme in the US. They must also hold an active, compliant account with either the Amazon Influencer Program or the Amazon Associates Program, and must link their YouTube channel to that Amazon account.

Creators whose accounts were linked before September 2024 will need to redo the linking process under the updated system. Only one YouTube channel per Amazon account is eligible for tagging, and access can be revoked if a creator's Amazon affiliate account is closed or if the channel is unlinked.

Earnings and payout structure

Commissions from tagged Amazon products will be finalised on a monthly cycle and paid out through the creator's AdSense account alongside existing YouTube affiliate earnings. Earnings locked in a given month are paid roughly two months later - for instance, commissions finalised in January would be paid out in the March AdSense cycle.

Returns can affect payouts: if a viewer returns a purchase, the corresponding commission is deducted from the creator's balance, which can turn negative and roll over until future earnings offset it.

Creators will be able to see aggregate daily figures for clicks, sales and revenue in YouTube Studio, but will not get a breakdown showing which specific video or product drove an individual Amazon purchase.

Although Amazon product tagging is limited to eligible US creators for now, the tagged products may still be visible to viewers worldwide. In such cases, YouTube Shopping may automatically match a tagged Amazon product with an offer from a trusted local merchant so creators can still earn commissions from international viewers. If no local match exists, viewers may be redirected to Amazon's US storefront or their own local Amazon storefront.