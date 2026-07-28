Pine Labs Reports Q1 FY27 Consolidated Revenue Of ₹765.87 Crore, Profit At ₹19.57 Crore

Mumbai: Pine Labs Limited on Thursday reported a consolidated revenue from operations of ₹736.92 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This marks an increase of 20% year-on-year compared to the same quarter last year.

Financial Performance

The company's total consolidated income for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹765.87 crore, up from ₹653.08 crore in Q1 FY26. Consolidated profit for the period was ₹19.57 crore, a significant increase from ₹4.79 crore in Q1 FY26.

Expenses and Margins

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter were ₹728.14 crore, compared to ₹657.86 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The consolidated contribution margin was ₹533 crore, reflecting a 72.3% margin, while adjusted EBITDA reached ₹126 crore, a 17.1% margin.

Digital Initiatives and GTV

Pine Labs processed approximately ₹4.22 lakh crore in Platform Gross Transaction Value (GTV) during Q1 FY27. The Digital Checkout Points base grew 18% year-on-year to 21.7 lakh, with 70%+ of transactions flowing through UPI.

International Expansion

International revenue grew 21% year-on-year to ₹114 crore, representing about 16% of consolidated revenue across 22 countries. The company expanded payment application with GCash in the Philippines, launched new affordability programmes in UAE and Singapore, and secured multi-year contracts with Emirates NBD and Wio Bank.

Acquisitions

During the quarter, Pine Labs acquired a 100% equity stake in Shopflo Technologies Private Limited for a cash consideration of ₹88 crore.

Shopflo, engaged in direct-to-consumer Checkout Platform and e-commerce enablement services, will be consolidated into the Group's financial results from 26 May 2026.

Share Capital and EPS

Paid-up equity share capital was ₹115.39 crore as of 30 June 2026. Consolidated basic earnings per share stood at ₹0.17 for the quarter, compared to ₹0.05 in Q1 FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.