'Maharashtra To Expand AYUSH Healthcare Network Across State,' Says Minister Prakash Abitkar At Ayurveda Day Event |

Mumbai: Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar on Wednesday said the state government would strengthen the AYUSH system of medicine and expand its reach across Maharashtra, describing Ayurveda as a globally recognised treatment system originating in India.

Abitkar was speaking at a programme organised by the National AYUSH Mission at the Directorate of Health Services in Mumbai as part of Ayurveda Day and the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. Minister of State for Public Health and Family Welfare Meghana Sakore-Bordikar was present.

Booklets On Ayurveda And Healthy Living Released

During the programme, booklets on ‘Traditional Food Recipes’, ‘Ayurveda for the Future’ and ‘Ayurveda’s Support in Old Age’ were released.

Abitkar said Ayurveda, a balanced diet and yoga should be adopted not only to treat diseases after they occur but also to prevent illnesses and promote a healthy lifestyle. The state government would focus on strengthening AYUSH services in both urban and rural areas, he said.

AYUSH Services Available At Over 650 Locations

Under the National AYUSH Mission, AYUSH services are currently being provided at 261 health institutions across Maharashtra, while AYUSH treatment facilities have been made available at 390 locations through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. The government is also promoting AYUSH and healthy living through initiatives such as Ayush Gram, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and International Yoga Day, he said.

Abitkar said various activities related to healthy lifestyles, balanced diets, yoga and Ayurveda were being conducted as part of the ‘Seva Saptah’ marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and in connection with Ayurveda Day. This year's theme is ‘Ayurveda for a Healthier Tomorrow’.

He called for a commitment to take Ayurveda beyond promotion and awareness campaigns and ensure its effective reach among people.

The minister said there was a need to build public confidence in AYUSH systems and treatment methods. Efforts were being made to establish effective coordination between AYUSH and modern healthcare systems so that citizens could receive more comprehensive health services, he added.

Public Health Department Secretary Dr Nipun Vinayak, Secretary E. Ravindran, Health Services Commissioner Sanjay Katkar, Urban Health Services Commissioner Dr Sunil Bhokare, AYUSH Mission Director Vaidya Raman Ghungralekar, Health Services Director Dr Nitin Ambadekar, Director Dr Vijay Kandevad and Joint Director Dr Archana Bhosale, along with senior medical officers, yoga trainers and officials from across the state, attended the programme through video conferencing.

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