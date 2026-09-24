Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Reviews Crop Damage In Buldhana, Assures Farmers Of Relief Amid Drought-Like Conditions |

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday visited several villages in Buldhana district to assess crop losses caused by a prolonged dry spell and adverse weather conditions, assuring farmers that the state government would stand firmly by them and provide necessary assistance.

Soybean Farmers Report Severe Crop Damage

Shinde visited Kalori in Khamgaon taluka and Khadki Khamkhed, Rohinkhed and Takli in Motala taluka. He interacted with farmers and took details of the damage to their crops and the difficulties they were facing.

Farmers told Shinde that soybean and other crops had suffered extensive damage. In some fields, the loss was reported to be 100 per cent, with farmers saying that soybean pods had not developed grains due to the adverse weather conditions.

Administration Asked To Speed Up Crop Assessment

Shinde directed the administration to expedite the process of conducting panchnamas to assess crop losses. He said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other ministers were also visiting affected areas to assess the situation firsthand.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the government was positively considering farmers' demands for crop insurance and financial assistance in view of the drought-like situation. He said efforts would also be made to secure necessary assistance from the Centre for farmers affected by the crop losses.

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Shinde said farmers were being supported through various schemes of the state government and the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. He assured the farmers that all necessary steps would be taken to provide relief in the present crisis.

Appealing to farmers not to take any extreme step because of their difficulties, Shinde said the government would take necessary measures to address their problems. He also assured assistance to a farmer who raised an issue concerning his son's education.

Soil and Water Conservation Minister Sanjay Rathod, Labour Minister Akash Fundkar, MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, local public representatives, administrative officials and farmers were present during the visits.

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