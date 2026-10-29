Laurus Labs Q2 Net Profit More Than Doubles To ₹441 Crore; To Acquire Stakes In Galenvs Science And SI&C Resins

Laurus Labs expands its peptide and oligonucleotide capabilities as quarterly profit more than doubles | Representational Image

New Delhi, October 29, 2026: Pharma and biotech firm Laurus Labs on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 441 crore for the second quarter ended September, driven by growth in its CDMO and affordable medicine segments.

The company’s net profit more than doubled in Q2 FY27 from Rs 195 crore in the same period a year ago, Laurus Labs said in a regulatory filing.

A Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) provides pharmaceutical development and manufacturing services to drug companies on a contractual basis.

Laurus Labs To Acquire Galenvs Science Stake

In a statement, Laurus Labs said it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 60 per cent stake in Canada-based Galenvs Science, which specialises in oligonucleotides and precision magnetic nanoparticles.

The transaction is expected to expand Laurus' position in the fast-growing oligonucleotide market, it said.

Laurus Labs also entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 52 per cent stake in SI&C Resins, a peptide-resin technology-focused company. The transaction enhances longer-term supply chain security and peptide manufacturing competitiveness by bringing peptide solid support resins and chromatography stationary phases in-house, it stated.

Satyanarayana Chava, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Laurus Labs, said, "The company operationalised its first commercial-scale peptide plant in Vizag utilising cutting-edge operating systems, and a significant capacity expansion is already under progress to address surging demand for peptide therapeutics. We also made targeted investments in oligonucleotides and peptide-resins technologies, elevating our integrated CDMO offering."

Revenue Rises 33 Per Cent To Rs 2,206 Crore

During the July-September period of the current fiscal, Laurus Labs reported a 33 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue from operations to Rs 2,206 crore, compared with Rs 1,653 crore a year ago.

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V V Ravi Kumar, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Laurus Labs, said, “Driven by sustained momentum across both CDMO and Affordable Medicine division, we have achieved revenue of Rs 2,206 crore, representing 33 per cent growth and EBITDA of Rs 762 crore, representing 78 per cent growth. The EBITDA margins were strong at 34.5 per cent, supported by improvement in capacity efficiency from growing commercial supplies.”

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