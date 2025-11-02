Tata Chemicals Q2 Net Profit Falls Over 60% To ₹77 Crore As Global Soda Ash Prices Remain Weak

Tata Chemicals on Saturday reported over 60 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 77 crore during the September quarter. | Wikipedia

Mumbai: Tata Chemicals on Saturday reported over 60 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 77 crore during the September quarter.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 194 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Chemicals said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company dipped 3.05 per cent to Rs 3,877 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 3,999 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

"Soda ash markets continue to be over supplied, with high inventory levels in most regions. Prices continued to weaken during the second quarter of FY26. As demand-supply balance continues to be soft, we expect the market to continue to remain range-bound in the medium term," Tata Chemicals Managing Director and CEO R Mukundan said.

Despite market headwinds caused by subdued pricing, the company's performance in standalone has been positive driven by higher volumes, overall performance is resilient driven by disciplined cost management, he said.

"Reconfiguration of the UK is complete with focus on value added non-cyclical products," Mukundan added.

