 Tata Chemicals Q2 Net Profit Falls Over 60% To ₹77 Crore As Global Soda Ash Prices Remain Weak
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTata Chemicals Q2 Net Profit Falls Over 60% To ₹77 Crore As Global Soda Ash Prices Remain Weak

Tata Chemicals Q2 Net Profit Falls Over 60% To ₹77 Crore As Global Soda Ash Prices Remain Weak

Revenue from operations of the company dipped 3.05 per cent to Rs 3,877 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 3,999 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
Tata Chemicals on Saturday reported over 60 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 77 crore during the September quarter. | Wikipedia

Mumbai: Tata Chemicals on Saturday reported over 60 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 77 crore during the September quarter.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 194 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Chemicals said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company dipped 3.05 per cent to Rs 3,877 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 3,999 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

"Soda ash markets continue to be over supplied, with high inventory levels in most regions. Prices continued to weaken during the second quarter of FY26. As demand-supply balance continues to be soft, we expect the market to continue to remain range-bound in the medium term," Tata Chemicals Managing Director and CEO R Mukundan said.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Dies In Kandivali After Scooter Crash During WhatsApp Video Call
Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Dies In Kandivali After Scooter Crash During WhatsApp Video Call
EPFO 2025 Update, Government Launches New Employee Enrollment Scheme — A Second Chance For Workers
EPFO 2025 Update, Government Launches New Employee Enrollment Scheme — A Second Chance For Workers
Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP President Jagan Mohan Reddy Slams CM Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘Feudal-Era Boasting’, Says Cyclone Management Was PR, Not Real Governance
Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP President Jagan Mohan Reddy Slams CM Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘Feudal-Era Boasting’, Says Cyclone Management Was PR, Not Real Governance
Kashmir Marathon 2.0: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Jointly Flag Off Race In Srinagar - VIDEO
Kashmir Marathon 2.0: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Jointly Flag Off Race In Srinagar - VIDEO
Read Also
EPFO 2025 Update, Government Launches New Employee Enrollment Scheme — A Second Chance For Workers
article-image

Despite market headwinds caused by subdued pricing, the company's performance in standalone has been positive driven by higher volumes, overall performance is resilient driven by disciplined cost management, he said.

"Reconfiguration of the UK is complete with focus on value added non-cyclical products," Mukundan added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tata Chemicals Q2 Net Profit Falls Over 60% To ₹77 Crore As Global Soda Ash Prices Remain Weak

Tata Chemicals Q2 Net Profit Falls Over 60% To ₹77 Crore As Global Soda Ash Prices Remain Weak

EPFO 2025 Update, Government Launches New Employee Enrollment Scheme — A Second Chance For Workers

EPFO 2025 Update, Government Launches New Employee Enrollment Scheme — A Second Chance For Workers

Orient Cement’s Q2 Net Profit Soars To ₹49 Crore On Tax Gains, Higher Volumes After Adani...

Orient Cement’s Q2 Net Profit Soars To ₹49 Crore On Tax Gains, Higher Volumes After Adani...

Bank Holidays in November 2025: Banks To Remain Closed For 11 Days In November — Check The Full...

Bank Holidays in November 2025: Banks To Remain Closed For 11 Days In November — Check The Full...

GST Collections Rise 4.6 Pc To ₹1.96 Lakh Crore In October; Revenues Stay Above ₹1.8 Lakh Cr For...

GST Collections Rise 4.6 Pc To ₹1.96 Lakh Crore In October; Revenues Stay Above ₹1.8 Lakh Cr For...