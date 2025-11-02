EPFO 2025 Update, Government Launches New Employee Enrollment Scheme — A Second Chance For Workers

Government Introduces EPFO Employee Enrollment Scheme 2025. |

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 73rd Foundation Day of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the government has launched a new initiative called the EPFO Employee Enrollment Scheme 2025. The scheme was introduced by Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday. It officially came into effect on November 1, 2025, though the Ministry of Labour had announced it earlier on October 13.

Purpose of the Scheme



The new enrollment scheme aims to include those employees who, for various reasons, were not registered under the EPFO earlier. Under this scheme, eligible employers are also encouraged to voluntarily register their employees with the EPFO to ensure broader coverage.

Rules and Benefits of the Enrollment Scheme



As per the guidelines, if an employer previously did not deduct an employee’s EPF contribution, they will not be required to pay the past dues. Instead, they will only need to pay a nominal penalty of ₹100.

This benefit applies to all employees who worked in any establishment between July 1, 2017, and October 31, 2025, but were not enrolled under any provident fund scheme. The employee must, however, be alive and currently employed at the time of declaration.

The scheme will also be applicable to establishments currently under inquiry under Section 7A of the EPF Act, Section 26B of the EPF Scheme, or Section 8 of the Pension Scheme. EPFO has clarified that no action will be taken in cases involving employees who have already left the organisation.

EPFO 3.0 Platform Coming Soon



EPFO Central Provident Fund Commissioner Ramesh Krishnamurthy announced that a new EPFO 3.0 platform will soon be launched. The upgraded platform aims to make services faster, more transparent, and accessible, with simplified withdrawal processes, digital services, and improved employer compliance tools.