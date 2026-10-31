Anantapur Horror: Man Attacks Class 10 Student With Chainsaw Over Rejected Proposal Inside School; Accused On The Run | X

A shocking incident of violence against a schoolgirl has come to light from Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district, where a Class 10 student was brutally attacked with a chainsaw inside her school classroom on Friday. The assault took place at a Zilla Parishad High School in Raptadu mandal headquarters, leaving the victim critically injured and triggering panic among students and teachers.

The victim, identified as Gopika, was reportedly attending her class when the accused entered the classroom carrying a chainsaw used for cutting trees. He allegedly launched a sudden attack on her in front of her classmates, inflicting severe injuries to her face, head and back.

The horrifying assault left Gopika lying in a pool of blood inside the classroom. Another student, Lakshmi, who attempted to intervene and stop the attacker, also sustained injuries.

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Teachers, Students Rush Victims To Hospital

Following the attack, the accused fled the school premises, leaving behind terrified students and teachers. Those present immediately alerted the local police, while school staff and students rushed Gopika to a nearby hospital for emergency medical assistance.

Police personnel reached the school and registered a case. A search operation has been launched to trace the absconding accused, while investigators are examining the circumstances that led to the attack.

The incident has sparked fear and outrage among parents, teachers and residents, raising serious concerns about student safety within educational institutions.

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Accused Allegedly Harassed Victim Before Attack

Preliminary police investigation reportedly revealed that the accused was a distant relative of Gopika and had allegedly been harassing her for some time.

According to the initial findings, the situation escalated after Gopika reportedly warned him to stay away from her and told him that she would inform her parents about his advances. The accused allegedly developed a grudge against the schoolgirl and subsequently attacked her inside the classroom.

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CM Chandrababu Naidu Orders Swift Action

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock and anguish over the brutal assault. After receiving information about the incident, he contacted senior district and medical officials to enquire about Gopika's condition and ensure that she receives the best possible medical treatment.

Strongly condemning the attack, Naidu directed the police department to conduct a speedy investigation, trace the accused at the earliest and take stringent legal action against him.

He also stressed the need to ensure that the perpetrator faces strict punishment under the law.

Meanwhile, police teams are continuing efforts to apprehend the accused. Further details about the victim's medical condition and the investigation are awaited.