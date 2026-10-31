From Ajay Devgn To Rakul Preet And Ameesha Patel: Inside Producer Anand Pandit's Star-Studded Diwali Bash In Mumbai | All Photo Credit: Ashwini Sawant

Mumbai's film industry came together to celebrate the festive spirit as film producer and real estate developer Anand Pandit hosted a grand Diwali bash in the city on October 30, 2026. The star-studded celebration witnessed the presence of several prominent Bollywood celebrities and television industry personalities, turning the evening into a glamorous gathering filled with festive cheer, fashion and camaraderie.

Ankita Lokhande In Purple Ensemble | Photo Credit: Ashwini Sawant

The guest list featured actors including Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet, Urvashi Rautela and Ameesha Patel, among others. Meanwhile, TV industry actors included Ankita Lokhande and Shailesh Lodha, known for playing Taarak Mehta in the popular sitcom series TMKOC (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah), among others. Let's take a look at who attended the Diwali party in Mumbai and what they wore.

Himesh Reshammiya attended the Diwali party | Photo Credit: Ashwini Sawant

Star-studded Diwali party hosted by Anand Pandit

On Friday evening, October 30, several Bollywood stars and TV industry personalities attended the Diwali party in Mumbai, which was hosted by producer Anand Pandit. The Diwali party brought together actors, filmmakers, singers, famous personalities and industry friends, reflecting the festive spirit that brings Bollywood personalities together every year. From traditional ethnic ensembles to contemporary festive outfits, the guests embraced the occasion with their fashion choices.

Sharad Kelkar in blue kurta | Photo Credit: Ashwini Sawant

Among the notable guests were actors Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Armaan Malik, Ankita Lokhande, veteran actor Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan, Anu Malik, Shaan, Gauahar Khan, Himesh Reshammiya, Urvashi Rautela, Anu Malik, Shailesh Lodha, Rajpal Yadav, Javed Jaffrey and Ameesha Patel, who added to the glamour of the occasion. Several other personalities from the entertainment industry also attended the celebration, making it a memorable evening for the guests.

Ajay Devgn attended the Diwali party | Photo Credit: Ashwini Sawant

Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee showcase festive looks

Ajay Devgn, known for his work across commercial entertainers and critically acclaimed films, was among the prominent faces at the gathering. Ajay Devgn was seen wearing a red printed traditional festive kurta featuring detailed geometric patterns throughout the fabric, which he paired with white/cream-coloured pyjamas. The actor kept his look simple, and he finalised his look with translucent eyeglasses. Among the celebrities, Manoj Bajpayee also attended the party and was seen in a blue bandhgala (Jodhpuri) jacket paired with white trousers. Among others was Sharad Kelkar, who wore a shimmering blue kurta, while Javed Jaffrey was seen in a white kurta designed with golden embroidery. Meanwhile, Himesh Reshammiya was seen in a blue ensemble.

Ameesha Patel in traditional look | Photo Credit: Ashwini Sawant

Sargun Mehta opted green lehenga | Photo Credit: Ashwini Sawant

Rakul Preet, Ameesha Patel, Urvashi Rautela, Gauahar Khan in traditional ensembles

Sargun Mehta also grabbed attention with her green lehenga appearance, which she paired with a matching dupatta while keeping the accessories minimal, while Ameesha Patel added to the celebrity quotient of the evening. Ameesha Patel was seen in a gold and green embellished blouse with a floral-printed skirt, complemented by a traditional maang tikka and matching bangles. Ankita Lokhande was seen in a purple ensemble, while Rakul Preet was seen with her husband. She was wearing an orange-coloured shimmering saree, and Urvashi made a glamorous appearance in a pink saree.

Gauahar Khan | Photo Credit: Ashwini Sawant

As the occasion unfolded, the emphasis stayed on the celebratory atmosphere, with attendees sharing their good wishes for the approaching holiday season before heading indoors to carry on with the evening’s festivities.