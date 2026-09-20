Ameesha Patel Takes Dig At Actresses Over Big Entourages At Producer's Cost: 'Bigger Than Their Day 1 Collection'

Ameesha Patel Takes Dig at Actresses Over Their Big Entourages | Photo via Instagram

Actress Ameesha Patel has once again sparked a conversation around Bollywood’s star culture, this time taking a dig at actors who travel with large entourages during film shoots and promotions. The actress questioned whether some stars would maintain the same entourage if they had to pay for it themselves.

During a recent ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on X, Ameesha responded to a user who asked her about celebrities carrying additional entourage members at producers’ expense. The Gadar actress did not hold back and pointed out the cost involved in maintaining such teams.

An X user asked Ameesha on Sunday (September 10), "Mam what do you feel of the many stars who are carrying extra entourage at the producers cost for their shoots. Is it the correct thing to do ? #AskAmy(sic)."

Responding to the question, Ameesha suggested that some actresses’ entourages during film promotions can cost producers a significant amount, even comparing the expense to the opening-day collections of their films.

She wrote, "Many female actresses are in denial of their stardom their enterouge during film promotions which comes at the cost of the producers are bigger then their day 1 collection hope they have the same enterouge in their regular life minus a producer paying for it (sic)."

many female actresses are in denial of their stardom 😝their enterouge during film promotions which comes at the cost of the producers are bigger then their day 1 collection 😁hope they have the same enterouge in their regular life minus a producer paying for it😝😝😝 https://t.co/YoF46aiDv3 — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) September 20, 2026

This is not the first time Ameesha has spoken about perceived stardom and the way it is presented in the industry. In May, she had taken to X to question what she described as PR-driven claims of actresses being ranked among the top stars.

Taking a jibe at younger actresses and what she viewed as attempts to build perceptions around their popularity, Ameesha wrote, "Most female actresses who haven't even achieved one film in their career where even a single film of theirs has done even 200 cr plus at the box office are paying their PR teams to cal themselves nos 1 and nos 2 ?like really ?its 2026 and not 2000, today 100 cr is nothing (sic)."

She followed it up with another post, writing, "Call ur self a super star only if u have achieved any sort of work that creates history and havoc at the box office . Untill then stop playing PR games to cal urself a super star...sorry but that's the harsh reality."