Ameesha Patel, 51, SLAMS X User For Linking Her With 32-Year-Old Hardik Pandya After Viral Video: 'You Surely Don't Have A Girl...'

Ameesha Patel Reacts To Dating Rumours With Hardik Pandya | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Ameesha Patel, 51, recently grabbed attention after a video of her interaction with cricketer Hardik Pandya, 32, went viral on social media. The video, reportedly filmed at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace, showed Ameesha introducing Hardik to her friends. In the clip, Ameesha could be seen placing her hand on Hardik’s shoulder as the two smiled while she introduced him to her friends. Following the video’s circulation online, some social media users speculated that the duo shared more than just friendly vibes, leading to dating rumours.

Ameesha Patel Reacts To Dating Rumours With Hardik Pandya

Reacting to the speculation, Ameesha took to her Instagram Story to respond to an X user who claimed that she had placed her hand on Hardik in a romantic manner. The actress responded sarcastically while hitting back at the user for reading too much into the interaction. Ameesha wrote, "So true ya. My God ur correct...Truly romantic way my hand was on him. I don't know u but surely u don't have a girl even as a friend. It's time u do have one before posting hence on such things..."

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Meanwhile, Hardik is currently in a relationship with model Mahieka Sharma. The cricketer and Mahieka have been making headlines over their relationship, while Ameesha’s latest response makes it clear that she does not appear to be taking the online dating speculation seriously.

Hardik Pandya & Amisha Patel at

Taj harbour bar!! pic.twitter.com/XjPjZprFtJ — Hardiklipsa (@93Lipsa) September 5, 2026

Ameesha made her Bollywood debut with the blockbuster film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai opposite Hrithik Roshan in 2000.

Later, Ameesha went on to establish herself as a popular actress with films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. She recently returned to the spotlight with the sequel Gadar 2, which also featured Sunny Deol and became a major box office success.