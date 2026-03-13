'Never Settle': Mahieka Sharma REACTS To Trolls After PDA With Hardik Pandya At T20 World Cup Final Celebrations Sparks Backlash

Mahieka Reacts To Trolls After PDA With Hardik Pandya | Photo Via X

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his 25-year-old girlfriend, model Mahieka Sharma, who have been dating for a while, sparked backlash over their PDA on the field after India’s victory over New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Following the win, Hardik celebrated with Mahieka on the field, where they were seen kissing and dancing, which drew criticism from some people on social media.

While Hardik has not reacted to the backlash, on Friday, March 13, Mahieka took to her Instagram Stories to respond to the trolls, showing she remains unfazed by the criticism. She shared a meme that read, "Jaa tu, Mahieka jitna luck mere zindagi mein aana," featuring a man folding his hands in front of a woman.

Re-sharing it, Mahieka casually wrote, "Never settle," seemingly urging women to know their worth.

Photo Via Instagram story/@mahiekasharma

Complaint Against Hardik Pandya

Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed against Pandya at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station. He was seen dancing with his girlfriend while celebrating India’s T20 World Cup victory in Ahmedabad, allegedly disrespecting the national flag during the celebrations.

Advocate Wajid Khan told ANI, According to Section 2 of the 1971 National Flag Act, we should respect the dignity of the national flag. However, Hardik Pandya was so lost in the celebration of his victory that he was lying with his girlfriend, wearing the national flag... I believe it is an insult to the national flag."

Victory vibes and celebration mode on! 🏆✨

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma set the floor on fire with their fun dance moves after the historic win at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup — pure joy, pure celebration! 💃🕺🇮🇳#HardikPandya #MahiekaSharma #WorldCupCelebration #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/eo1aclqI2X — Nick Media (@NickMedia4) March 10, 2026

Mahieka Sharma, Hardik Pandya Age Gap

Mahieka turned 25 on February 19 this year. Pandya, meanwhile, will celebrate his 33rd birthday in October, making the age difference between the two eight years.

Before Mahieka, he was rumoured to be dating singer Jasmin Walia, known for the hit Bom Diggy, but they never confirmed their relationship, even though she was spotted at his matches.