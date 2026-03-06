'How Beautiful...': Mahhi Vij Praises Natasa Stankovic's Parenting As Son Bonds With Hardik Pandya's GF Mahieka Sharma At IND vs ENG Match

Photo Via Instagram

Cricketer Hardik Pandya's 25-year-old girlfriend, model Mahieka Sharma, was spotted at the T20 World Cup 2026 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, March 5. Pandya’s young son, Agastya, accompanied her, as they cheered for the cricketer. Several visuals from the match have gone viral on social media, with Agastya and Mahieka seemingly sharing a sweet bond.

Mahhi Vij Lauds Natasa As Agastya Bonds With Pandya’s GF

TV actress Mahhi Vij reacted to the viral video from the stadium and praised Natasa Stankovic for her parenting, noting how well Agastya behaved with Mahieka despite the divorce between his parents, Hardik and Natasa.

Taking to her Instagram story on Friday, March 6, Mahhi wrote, "This is how beautiful world looks like where a child is learnt to love and not hate... Natasa, you are doing such a wonderful job as a mother."