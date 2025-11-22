 'I Just Wear...': Hardik Pandya's Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma REACTS To Engagement Buzz After Her Huge Diamond Ring Sparks Rumours
Cricketer Hardik Pandya sparked engagement rumours after girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, 24, was seen wearing a diamond ring. With speculation that the couple secretly got engaged just months into dating, while Hardik stayed silent, Mahieka addressed the buzz on Instagram, writing, "Me watching the internet decide I’m engaged when I just wear nice jewellery every day."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 02:33 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya sparked engagement rumours with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma after a massive diamond ring on her ring finger led many to believe the two might have secretly gotten engaged just a few months into their relationship. Amid the speculation, Hardik has chosen to remain silent, but Mahieka has responded to the viral reports.

Mahieka Sharma Reacts To Engagement Rumours With Hardik Pandya

Taking to her Instagram story on Friday evening, November 21, Maheika posted a picture of a black kitten with pink hair, writing, "Me watching the internet decide I’m engaged when I just wear nice jewellery every day."

Check it out:

article-image

Photo Via Instagram story/@mahiekasharma

In another Instagram story, Sharma joked that pregnancy rumours might be next. Meanwhile, Mahieka uploaded a picture of a man driving a toy car and wrote, "Wyd if I pull up in this to fight the pregnancy rumours."

On October 10, Hardik and Mahieka were spotted arriving together at the Mumbai airport, marking their first public appearance as a couple.

Before Mahieka, he was rumoured to be dating singer Jasmin Walia, known for the hit Bom Diggy, but they never confirmed their relationship, even though she was spotted at his matches

article-image

Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma Age Gap

Hardik was born on 11 October 1993 and is currently 32, while Mahieka, who celebrated her 22nd birthday in 2023, was born in 2001 and is now 24. This makes the cricketer 8 years older than Mahieka.

Hardik, who was earlier married to Natasa Stankovic, tied the knot in 2020 during the COVID pandemic and announced their separation in July last year, following months of rumours.

Hardik and Natasa continue to co-parent their son, Agastya.

