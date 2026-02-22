Hardik Pandya Gifts ₹4 Cr Luxurious Car To Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic & Son Agastya Soon After Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma's 25th Birthday

Hardik Pandya Gifts ₹4 Cr Luxurious Car To Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic & Son Agastya | Instagram @agastyapandya.30

Serbian model and dancer Natasa Stankovic recently grabbed attention after her pictures with a stunning black luxury SUV, sparking widespread speculation online. The vehicle, identified as a high-end Land Rover Defender, reportedly worth around ₹4 crore, was seen alongside her son Agastya and a note which read, 'Papa to Agastya', leading many fans to believe it could be a thoughtful gift from cricketer Hardik Pandya.

The images quickly went viral, with social media users praising the former couple’s mature co-parenting dynamic. Even after their separation two years ago, Hardik and Natasa have continued to prioritise their son’s well-being, often showing mutual respect. Observers noted that the gesture, if indeed from Hardik, reflects his commitment as a father

WATCH VIDEO:

Hardik has also been making headlines recently for his relationship with model Mahieka Sharma. The cricketer shared a romantic birthday video for her 25th birthday, which gained significant traction online. However, fans were quick to point out that amid new beginnings, his bond with his son remains unchanged.

Natasa, meanwhile, appeared confident and radiant in the photos, posing effortlessly with the luxury car while Agastya stood beside her, creating a heartwarming moment that resonated with followers.

Hardik Pandya Celebrates Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma's 25th Birthday

Cricketer Hardik Pandya celebrated girlfriend Mahieka Sharma's 25th birthday on February 19 with an intimate gathering of close friends. A viral video shows Mahieka cutting three cakes in a glittering ombre mini dress, while Hardik cheered her on. The cricketer also shared a romantic Instagram post, calling her "my princess" and expressing his love in a heartfelt message.