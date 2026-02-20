 Hardik Pandya Celebrates Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma's 25th Birthday In Viral Video: Model Wows In Glittering Ombre Dress - WATCH
Hardik Pandya Celebrates Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma's 25th Birthday In Viral Video: Model Wows In Glittering Ombre Dress - WATCH

Cricketer Hardik Pandya celebrated girlfriend Mahieka Sharma's 25th birthday on February 19 with an intimate gathering of close friends. A viral video shows Mahieka cutting three cakes in a glittering ombre mini dress, while Hardik cheered her on. The cricketer also shared a romantic Instagram post, calling her "my princess" and expressing his love in a heartfelt message.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 10:29 AM IST
article-image

Town's beloved new duo Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma's love story continues to make headlines, and this time it's for a celebration filled with romance for the cricketer's lady love. As Mahieka rang in her 25th birthday on February 19, the duo celebrated with a cosy, heartfelt party, reportedly at the team hotel in Ahmedabad, capturing the internet’s affection.

Mahieka's intimate birthday celebration

The viral video from Mahieka's 25th bash with Hardik shows the birthday girl smiling and cutting three beautifully decorated birthday cakes. In the viral clip, she fed the first piece of the cake to Hardik as he stood right beside her, cheering her on and soaking in the special moment.

Watch the video below:

For her milestone birthday, Mahieka slipped into a stunning ombre mini dress in shades of orange and pink, decked out with intricate embellishments and delicate motifs. She kept her accessories minimal with a delicate pendant and a sleek bracelet. Her makeup was soft and glowing, while her hair was styled in a middle part and opened. Hardik, meanwhile, kept it stylish in a pink shirt paired with black trousers.

The venue was thoughtfully decorated with red heart-shaped balloons and roses, adding a romantic flair to the cosy setting and making the evening feel even more special.

Hardik’s romantic birthday post for girlfriend

While the celebration video delighted fans, it was Hardik’s heartfelt Instagram post that truly melted hearts. Sharing an unseen clip of the two enjoying a quiet evening outdoors, he offered a glimpse into their bond beyond the party.

In the video, the couple is seen talking, laughing, hugging and holding hands as fireworks light up the night sky behind them. The clip ends on a dreamy note, with Hardik and Mahieka releasing a floating lantern together.

Check it out below:

Captioning the post, he wrote, "Happy birthday, my princess ❤️." He added, “Thank you for coming into this world 25 years ago. You are the most amazing person I know. I love you ❤️🕉️🧿."

