WATCH: Hardik Pandya Shares Romantic Video On Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma's Birthday: Says, 'Thank You For Coming In This World 25 Yrs Ago'

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has once again set social media abuzz after sharing a heartfelt birthday video for his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. The romantic clip quickly went viral, amassing nearly 7.8 million views within hours and drawing warm wishes from fans across platforms.

The video, posted on Hardik’s social media, captures intimate and joyful moments between the couple. In the opening frames, the two can be seen laughing together on what appears to be an open terrace, radiating comfort and chemistry.

As the clip progresses, the celebration becomes more magical. Fireworks light up the night sky as the duo stand side by side, smiling brightly. In one particularly symbolic moment, they are seen lighting a fire balloon together, a gesture that many fans interpreted as a sign of hope and togetherness.

Hardik accompanied the video with a deeply emotional caption, “Thank you for coming in this world 25 years agoYou are the most amazing person I knowI love you.”

Earlier in the day, he had also shared an Instagram story calling her, “Happy Birthday my Princess.”

A relationship that grew away from the spotlight

Hardik and Mahieka have been dating for some time now. The cricketer often keeps pictures with Mahieka from their getaways and social gatherings together.

Unlike his past highly publicised relationship, this time Hardik appears to be embracing a more low-key approach. Insiders suggest that the couple values privacy and prefers to nurture their bond away from excessive media attention.

As soon as the video surfaced, netizens flooded the comments section with heart emojis and birthday wishes for Mahieka. Many praised Hardik’s romantic gesture, calling it “straight out of a movie” and “pure couple goals.”