Domestic Help Arrested For Allegedly Stealing ₹5 Lakh Diamond-Studded Gold Bangle From Actress Ameesha Patel’s Mother | AI

Mumbai: The Marine Drive Police have arrested a 40-year-old domestic worker for allegedly stealing a diamond-studded gold bangle worth around ₹5 lakh from the residence of actress Ameesha Patel's mother, Asha Patel.

Bangle Allegedly Stolen In January 2026

The accused has been identified as Seema Vinod Ghate, a resident of Virar. She had allegedly been working as a domestic help at Asha Patel's residence for around one-and-a-half years.

According to the police, the bangle was allegedly stolen from the residence in January 2026. Asha Patel reportedly suspected Ghate's involvement and had been asking her over the past five to six months to admit to the theft and return the jewellery. However, Ghate allegedly did not return the bangle, following which Asha Patel approached the Marine Drive Police and lodged a complaint.

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Accused Sent To Police Custody Till September 15

Based on the complaint, the Marine Drive Police registered FIR under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police said the case was initially registered against an unidentified woman. The Crime Detection Team, under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Kadam and Police Inspector Vhatkar, conducted an investigation and traced Ghate to Virar.

The accused was subsequently taken into custody and produced before the court. She has been remanded to police custody till September 15. Police are investigating the recovery of the stolen jewellery and are also checking whether Ghate has any previous criminal record. The bangle yet to recover. The investigation is being conducted by Assistant Police Inspector Pradeep Chaudhary along with the Marine Drive Police Crime Detection Team.

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