'Trolling Won't Stop Her!': Shreyanka Patil Drops New Dance Video After Facing Social Media Backlash Over Viral Reel

Shreyanka Patil Drops New Dance Video After Facing Social Media Backlash | Shreyanka Patil/Instagram

Indian women's cricket team star Shreyanka Patil has once again grabbed attention on social media after sharing a new video following the trolling she faced over her dance reels. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder has been in the spotlight for her off-field activities, with her social media posts attracting both criticism and appreciation from fans.

Shreyanka Patil Drops New Dance Video After Facing Social Media Backlash

Shreyanka recently faced criticism after posting a dance video to the Bollywood song 'Babli Badmaash Hai' from the 2013 film Shootout at Wadala. The video sparked mixed reactions online, with some social media users questioning her choice of content. The latest video has once again brought the young cricketer into the spotlight, with fans following her activities beyond the cricket field.

Shreyanka's journey has not been without challenges on the cricket field either. The all-rounder endured a difficult period due to recurring injuries, including an ankle injury that forced her to miss the Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year.

The 24-year-old has since worked towards regaining her form and fitness. She made an impressive comeback in domestic cricket, claiming five wickets for Karnataka against Maharashtra in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy on October 27. Her performance helped Karnataka secure a seven-wicket victory and earned her the Player of the Match award.

Despite facing criticism online, Shreyanka continues to attract attention for both her cricketing performances and her social media presence. Her latest video has once again sparked interest among cricket fans, keeping the Indian cricketer in the conversation beyond her performances on the field.