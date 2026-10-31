Punjab Assembly Elections 2027: AAP Announces First List Of 40 Candidates, CM Bhagwant Mann To Seek Re-Election From Dhuri | File Pic

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday announced the list of 40 candidates, with sitting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeking re-election from Dhuri.

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Chief Minister Mann said 40 names, including his, have been announced after the meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of AAP.

The Assembly elections in Punjab are due in early 2027, with polling expected around February-March. The five-year term of the 117-member Punjab Assembly ends on March 16, 2027.

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