Sanjay Gupta Passes Away at 57; Police Confirm Accidental Death, No Foul Play Suspected

Sanjay Gupta Passes Away: Versova Police Registers Accidental Death Report | Instagram

On Saturday morning, we woke up with the sad news that filmmaker Sanjay Gupta had passed away at the age of 57. There were reports that the director died after he fell in his bathroom on Friday night, and the reports have now been confirmed by the police. The Versova police have registered an accidental death report (ADR). The police said that no foul play was suspected and there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Police confirm accidental death

The police stated that the filmmaker slipped in the bathroom of his residence late on Friday night, sustained a serious head injury and later succumbed to his injuries.

Filmmaker's death shocks many

The filmmaker's death has shocked one and all, and many people are mourning his demise on social media.