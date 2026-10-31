Sanjay Gupta Passes Away: How Sanjay Dutt Saved Kaante Director 'Escape' When He Was Threatened By Chhota Rajan | YouTube/ Hussain Zaidi Files

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for directing films such as Kaante, Shootout At Lokhandwala, Kaabil and Mumbai Saga, passed away on Saturday morning. The director, who turned 57 on October 23, was reportedly found after suffering a fall in the bathroom of his Mumbai residence on October 30. The exact cause of his death has not yet been disclosed.

Gupta Recalls Dangerous Underworld Encounter

Gupta's death comes weeks after he recounted a frightening episode from the early years of his filmmaking career, when he allegedly received threats from underworld gangster Chhota Rajan. In an interview with author and journalist Hussain Zaidi, Gupta spoke about how actor Sanjay Dutt came to his rescue when he feared for his safety.

The incident reportedly dates back to 1992-93, when Gupta was working on his directorial debut, Aatish, starring Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon. He recalled receiving a phone call at his residence one morning from a person who introduced himself as 'Nana'. Gupta initially did not understand who the caller was, but later realised that it was Chhota Rajan. The caller allegedly abused and threatened him.

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Sanjay Dutt Helped Gupta Escape From House

Alarmed by the call, Gupta immediately contacted Sanjay Dutt and asked him to help get him out of the house. Dutt arranged for his father, veteran actor and politician Sunil Dutt's official car along with a security jeep to be sent to Gupta's residence. Gupta then reportedly left through the back entrance and escaped in the vehicle.

The filmmaker later reached Dutt's house, where actor Aditya Pancholi also arrived after learning about the situation. According to Gupta's account, Pancholi explained that the threat may have come from a conversation he had during a party with a friend about his role in the film Ram Shastra.

Rajan Assured Gupta Of 'No Trouble' After Incident

Pancholi reportedly told Gupta that he had casually expressed a wish for his role to be improved, unaware that the conversation could reach Rajan and lead to the threatening call. Gupta said Rajan contacted him again later. He apologised, after which the underworld figure allegedly addressed him as 'Raja', said he had heard that Gupta was a good man and asked him to improve Pancholi's role in Ram Shastra. Rajan also assured him that there would be no further trouble.

Gupta carved a niche in Hindi cinema with crime dramas, gangster films and action thrillers. His filmography included Kaante, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt, Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, Zinda, Shootout At Wadala and Mumbai Saga.