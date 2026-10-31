Kaante Director Sanjay Gupta Passes Away At 57

Director Sanjay Gupta Passes Away |

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for helming films like Kaante, Zinda, Musafir, Shootout at Wadala, and others, has passed away at the age of 57. According to reports, Gupta fell in his bathroom on Friday night, but nobody realised it till Saturday morning. However, the exact cause of his death is not yet known.

Sanjay Gupta's journey in Bollywood

Gupta made his directorial debut in 1994 with the film Aatish, which starred Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor and Atul Agnihotri in the lead roles. He later directed films like Ram Shastra, Hameshaa, Jung and Khauff. But he rose to fame with the multi-starrer Kaante, which was released in 2002.

Kaante starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Lucky Ali, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kumar Gaurav, Namrata Singh Gujral, Rati Agnihotri, Rohit Roy, Isha Koppikar and Malaika Arora. It is one of the best gangster dramas made in Bollywood.

Sanjay Gupta's later films

After Kaante, Gupta made movies like Musafir, Zinda, Shootout at Wadala, Jazbaa, Kaabil and Mumbai Saga. His last directorial was The Miranda Brothers, which was released on OTT in 2024.

Senior journalist Taran Adarsh confirmed Gupta's demise and tweeted, "Shocked beyond words... Just can't believe that director #SanjayGupta is no more... Met him just a few days ago at the Mata Ki Chowki held at his residence... This is truly heartbreaking and difficult to process... My deepest condolences to his family... Om Shanti (sic)."

Shocked beyond words... Just can't believe that director #SanjayGupta is no more... Met him just a few days ago at the Mata Ki Chowki held at his residence... This is truly heartbreaking and difficult to process... My deepest condolences to his family... Om Shanti 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/w231Krj2mo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 31, 2026

Kamaal R Khan also posted on X, "RIP Sanjay Bhai. I can’t believe that you have left. We were talking almost every 2nd day about films and Bollywood. You were aware about everything so much. I love you Sanjay and I will miss you everyday bro."

RIP Sanjay Bhai. I can’t believe that you have left. We were talking almost every 2nd day about films and Bollywood. You were aware about everything so much. I love you Sanjay and I will miss you everyday bro. https://t.co/n1Uo0JO6lm — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 31, 2026

We are sure that the filmmaker's demise will shock the whole film industry. We at The Free Press Journal pray that his soul rests in peace.