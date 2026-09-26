FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Maharashtra Declares 265 Talukas Drought-Affected, India Defends Asian Games Kabaddi Gold & More'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. Maharashtra Declares 265 Of 358 Talukas Drought-Affected, Covering Nearly 75% Of State Amid 18.8% Rainfall Deficit

Maharashtra has declared 265 of its 358 talukas drought-affected after an 18.8% rainfall deficit from June 1 to September 18. Marathwada, Pune and Nashik faced major deficits, with crop losses, water shortages and farmer protests prompting drought relief and compensation measures. (Read more...)

2. Gold Medal Alert! India Men's Kabaddi Defend Asian Games Crown, Beat Iran 40-34 In Thriller

India continued its dominance in Asian Games kabaddi as the Indian team successfully defended its gold medal after defeating Iran in a fiercely contested final at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games on Saturday. The final lived up to expectations as two of Asia’s strongest kabaddi nations battled for supremacy. (Read more...)

India are Asian Games Kabaddi champions! A thrilling 40-34 victory over Iran in the men’s final at Aichi-Nagoya 2026. India held their nerve in a nail-biting finish to clinch Kabaddi gold! pic.twitter.com/1NiFk7nzaG — IANS (@ians_india) September 26, 2026

3. UP Shocker: 70-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped, Murdered After Objecting To Liquor Consumption Near Home

A 70-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh after she objected to two men drinking near her house. Police arrested Rajesh alias Guddu and Hariram Rawat, identified using CCTV and technical evidence. The accused allegedly assaulted the woman before moving her body behind the house. An FIR has been registered. (Read more...)

4. Video Shows Kunal Ghosh’s Car Attacked With Eggs, Stones In Bengal’s Hooghly; Rear Windshield Smashed

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh’s car was allegedly attacked with eggs and stones by a group in West Bengal’s Hooghly while he was travelling to Mamata Banerjee’s rally. The vehicle’s rear windshield was damaged, forcing Ghosh to return to Kolkata. Ghosh and TMC leaders blamed BJP workers, while police are investigating the incident. (Read more...)

5. Airbus A321neo Quality Issue Affects Around Dozen IndiGo Aircraft: Report

Airbus has identified a surface protection coating issue affecting several A321neo aircraft, including around a dozen operated by IndiGo. The manufacturer said the problem is a quality issue rather than a safety concern. IndiGo aircraft require repainting work, while Air India’s A321neo fleet remains unaffected. (Read more...)

6. Aaditya Thackeray Calls For Timely Delivery Of Drought Relief To Every Farmer

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said the Maharashtra government must ensure that the benefits of the drought relief package reach every affected farmer following the declaration of drought in 265 tehsils across the state. (Read more...)

7. Kanyakumari YouTuber Flaunted Gold, Cash In Reels; Burglars Allegedly Took Cue, Stole ₹1 Crore, Police Probe Posts

A Kanyakumari YouTuber lost gold, diamond jewellery and cash worth around ₹1 crore after burglars broke into her Nagercoil home. Police are examining her social media posts showing jewellery, cash and family outings to determine whether the burglars took cue from the information. Around 118 sovereigns of gold and ₹50,000 cash were reported stolen. (Read more...)

This Youtuber from KanyaKumari showed off her money & jewelry in the vlog.



Thieves broke the house & stole 1 Cr. worth of jewelry.pic.twitter.com/WEebM03dkZ — Vije (@vijeshetty) September 25, 2026

8. Nirma University Forms 3-Member Panel After Professor Allegedly Grabs Student’s Collar During Technofora 2026 Stand-Up Comedy Show

Nirma University has formed a three-member committee to probe an incident in which a professor allegedly grabbed a student's collar during a stand-up comedy show at Technofora 2026. ABVP and NSUI protested, seeking action against the professor. (Read more...)

9. LG Electronics India Gets ₹153.58 Crore Customs Duty Notice Over Royalty Payments

According to a Reuters report, DRI officials are of the view that the concessional duty rate applies to older LCD and LED components used in mass-market products, while OLED parts should attract a 15% customs duty. (Read more...)

10. China Celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival With Lanterns, Folk Songs And Mooncakes; What Is The Fest All About?

On Friday, September 25, 2026, China observed the Mid-Autumn Festival in Zhujiajiao Ancient Town, Shanghai, where individuals carried lanterns, sang traditional songs, and savoured mooncakes. The festival is customarily linked to the full moon and family gatherings, as individuals come back to their hometowns to celebrate alongside relatives. (Read more...)