Maharashtra Declares 265 Of 358 Talukas Drought-Affected, Covering Nearly 75% Of State Amid 18.8% Rainfall Deficit | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra Government on Saturday declared 265 of the 358 talukas in the state as drought-affected, an official notification said.

The measure covers 74 per cent area of the state, according to a Government Resolution.

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The decision follows CM Devendra Fadnavis’ recent visit to some drought-affected parts of the state.

Districts like Dharashiv and Beed have not received rainfall since July, affecting the crops, cattle, and daily water needs of farmers and labourers.

According to state government data, the rainfall for the Chatrapati Sambhajinagar Division was recorded at 424.5 mm, while the normal rainfall expected was 613.1 mm for the period from June 1 to September 18, marking a deficit of 30.8 per cent.

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Dharashiv and five other districts in Marathwada fall under the Chatrapati Sambhajinagar Division.

The Pune and Nashik divisions also recorded around a 30 per cent rain deficit, while the Amravati and Nagpur divisions recorded a 27 per cent rain deficit. The Konkan division recorded a 6.3 per cent rain deficit.

Overall, the state recorded an 18.8 per cent rainfall deficit, receiving actual rainfall of 755.9 mm from June to September 18, compared to its average of 932.3 mm, amid the El Niño phenomenon.

At least six districts recorded a rainfall deficit of 40-50 per cent including Amravati, Solapur and Latur.

Read Also Maharashtra Drought Relief: Govt To Provide Immediate Aid To Farmers Under First Trigger Norms

During the Kharif season, farmers in the state sow crops like soybean, cotton, millet, maize, tur, moong, and urad. Farmers in several districts have complained of crop failure due to lack of rainfall, and the incidence of pests and diseases has also increased to a large extent.

On September 16, farmers many districts held protests, seeking drought relief measures and compensation for crop loss.

Fadnavis has announced that crop-damage surveys (panchnamas) and ground verification will be conducted soon.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)