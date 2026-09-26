Nirma University Forms 3-Member Panel After Professor Allegedly Grabs Student’s Collar During Technofora 2026 Stand-Up Comedy Show |

Ahmedabad: Nirma University Director General RN Patel on Friday said a three-member committee has been formed to look into an incident in which a professor allegedly grabbed a student's collar during a stand-up comedy show.

A video purportedly showing the professor grabbing the student's collar during a show featuring comedian Rajat Sood had gone viral on social media, leading to sharp reactions from student organisations.

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The incident allegedly took place during 'Technofora 2026' organised by students of the university's Institute of Technology from September 18 to 20.

"Following the incident that took place, the university immediately took cognizance/action and spoke with both the faculty and the student. Following that, the faculty member apologized to the student, and the student also admitted that such a comment should not have been made and apologized," Patel told reporters.

"The university management also spoke to the student's parents following the incident. Furthermore, at the university level, we have formed a committee comprising three senior professors. The committee's report is expected within three to four days," Patel added.

As per the video, the professor had called a student from the audience to the stage and was seen grabbing him by the collar.

It was claimed that when the professor was speaking from the stage, the student shouted, "Jaldi kar, Panvel nikalna hai", referring to a dialogue from a Bollywood film.

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In the video, the professor is also heard threatening the student and saying, "I can go to any extent. The day you dare to insult any faculty member of the Nirma University campus, you are gone forever."

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parshad staged a demonstration outside the university campus during the day, while the Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) had registered its protest on Thursday. Both outfits sought action against the professor.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)