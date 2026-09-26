Video Shows Kunal Ghosh’s Car Attacked With Eggs, Stones In Bengal’s Hooghly; Rear Windshield Smashed

Hooghly: Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh’s car was allegedly attacked with eggs and stones by a group of people in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Saturday while he was travelling to attend a rally addressed by party chief Mamata Banerjee.

The incident took place in the Uttarpara area, where a group carrying black flags reportedly surrounded Ghosh’s vehicle and blocked its way. Videos of the incident showed people banging on the car and raising slogans asking the MLA to “go back”. The vehicle’s rear windshield was also damaged.

Ghosh Returns To Kolkata After Attack

Following the attack, Ghosh returned to Kolkata instead of proceeding to the rally. Reacting to the incident, he alleged that his vehicle had been pelted with stones and eggs and claimed that no police personnel were present at the spot.

“This is jungle raj,” Ghosh said, adding that he would go to Lal Bazaar or Bhawani Bhawan to lodge a complaint.

Police have not yet publicly established who was responsible for the attack.

TMC Blames BJP, Opposition Claims

The incident triggered a political blame game between the TMC and BJP.

TMC leaders alleged that the attack was carried out by BJP workers. Party leader Asit Majumdar described it as a “pre-planned attack by the BJP” rather than a protest by ordinary people.

However, responsibility for the attack has not been independently established, and the identities of those involved remain unclear.

Mamata Banerjee Alleges Obstruction To Rally

Reacting to the incident, Mamata Banerjee alleged that BJP workers were attempting to prevent TMC supporters from reaching her rally in Serampore.

She also alleged that police were stopping party workers from attending the meeting. Her remarks came amid heightened political tensions surrounding the rally.

The Calcutta High Court had earlier permitted Banerjee to hold the September 26 meeting at Sreerampore Court Maidan, with attendance capped at 1,000 and the event restricted to a 4 pm–6 pm window.

Investigation Into Attack Underway

The attack comes amid a series of egg-pelting incidents involving TMC leaders in West Bengal in recent months. Kunal Ghosh himself was targeted in an egg-throwing incident outside Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Kolkata in June.

In the latest incident, police are yet to establish responsibility for the attack on Ghosh’s vehicle. Further details are awaited as the circumstances surrounding the incident are investigated.