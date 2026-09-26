Kanyakumari YouTuber Flaunted Gold, Cash In Reels; Burglars Allegedly Took Cue, Stole ₹1 Crore, Police Probe Posts

Nagercoil: A Kanyakumari-based social media influencer and her businessman husband lost gold and diamond jewellery and cash worth around ₹1 crore after burglars allegedly broke into their house near Nagercoi.

Investigators are now examining the influencer's social media activity after finding several videos and reels featuring her jewellery, cash and details of the family's outings and shopping trips.

Family Finds House Ransacked After Shopping Trip

The burglary took place at the residence of 29-year-old Madhumita and her husband Vinoth Kumar, a cardamom export businessman, in the VIP Garden area near Nagercoil. The couple have a two-year-old daughter.

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According to police, the family left their house on the evening of September 24 and travelled to Tirunelveli to shop for clothes. They returned around midnight and found that the front door could not be opened.

When Vinoth Kumar went around to the rear of the house, he found that the back door had been broken open.

The couple then discovered that their bedroom had been ransacked and an almirah forced open.

118 Sovereigns Of Gold, Diamonds And Cash Stolen

Police said the burglars fled with around 118 sovereigns of gold jewellery and diamond ornaments that had been kept in a suitcase. Cash amounting to ₹50,000 was also reported missing.

The total value of the stolen valuables was initially estimated at around ₹1 crore.

Investigators found that the intruders had allegedly entered through the rear door after breaking its lock. Police are also examining whether a tree-cutting machine or similar equipment was used to force the door open.

Police Form Five Special Teams

Inspector Jayalakshmi said the district Superintendent of Police had visited the scene following the burglary. Five special teams have been formed to identify and arrest those responsible.

Police are examining CCTV footage and other available evidence as part of the investigation.

Influencer’s Social Media Posts Under Scanner

Investigators are also scrutinising Madhumita's social media accounts, where she has more than 41,000 followers on YouTube.

According to police, several of her videos featured her jewellery and cash. Some posts reportedly showed bundles of currency notes kept at home, while another showed her giving cash to her young daughter.

She had also posted about purchasing gold jewellery and, on some occasions, reportedly identified the stores where she bought the ornaments.

Police are further examining posts related to the family's travel, shopping trips and outings.

Did Social Media Posts Help Burglars?

Police are investigating whether information shared through the influencer's social media activity could have helped the burglars determine when the house was vacant.

However, investigators have not established that the accused saw or acted on any of these posts. The possibility is being examined as part of the ongoing probe.

The case has also drawn attention to the risks associated with publicly sharing information about valuables, household routines and travel plans on social media.

Investigation Underway

Police are continuing efforts to identify the burglars and recover the stolen jewellery and cash. The circumstances surrounding the break-in, including how the accused knew the house was vacant and whether the social media posts played any role, remain under investigation.