Gurugram Golf Course Road Stunt Video Goes Viral As Police Trace High-End Sports Car Driver Over Dangerous Drifting | Watch | X @iAtulKrishan1

Gurugram: A purported video of 'stunt-driving' with a high-end sports car on Golf Course Road here has gone viral on social media, prompting police to launch efforts to identify the 'daredevil' behind the act.

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Based on the video, police are trying to trace the vehicle with the help of its registration number, and nab the unknown youth at the wheel, officials said.

The viral video shows a young man at the drivers' seat of the sports car, making it drift on Golf Course Road by turning the car at high speeds.

In the clip, other vehicles are seen plying on the busy road, with police saying the stunt appears to pose danger to other motorists.

Officials said the stunt-driving clip was filmed by some youths, and subsequently circulated on social media platforms.

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Police took cognisance of the matter after the video surfaced, asserting that action will be taken against those performing such stunts

"Based on the registration number of the sports car, we are trying to identify the vehicle's owner and determine who was driving the car at the time of the incident. Action will be taken against those who violate traffic rules by performing stunts on public roads," a senior officer said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)