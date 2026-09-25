Viral VIDEO: Six School Students Seen Riding One Motorcycle In Meerut, Police Impose ₹25,000 Fine |

A shocking road-safety violation in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut has drawn attention after a video showing six school students travelling on a single motorcycle went viral on social media.

The clip shows one boy riding the two-wheeler while four others appear to be squeezed onto the motorcycle. The situation becomes even more dangerous when a sixth student is seen perched on the shoulders of another boy already sitting on the bike.

Overloaded Bike Raises Road Safety Concerns

The students were seen travelling in an extremely unsafe manner, with the overloaded motorcycle moving along a public road. The video has triggered concerns over reckless riding and the risks posed to both the students and other road users.

The fact that the riders appear to be schoolchildren has further intensified concerns about parental supervision and adherence to traffic rules.

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Meerut Police Impose Rs 25,000 Fine

Following the circulation of the video, Meerut traffic police launched an investigation and initiated action against those involved.

Meerut Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rajesh Kumar Srivastava said the vehicle was being prepared for seizure and that a ₹25,000 fine had been imposed.

“Preparations are underway to seize the vehicle. A fine of ₹25,000 has been imposed. Children riding motorcycles in this manner is completely wrong,” Rajesh Kumar Srivastava said.

The officer also placed responsibility on the parents, saying that allowing children to engage in such dangerous behaviour could have serious consequences.

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“Parents are fully responsible for this, and action is being taken against them,” he added.

Viral Video Sparks Debate Over Children's Safety

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over minors riding two-wheelers and the importance of responsible road behaviour. Carrying multiple passengers on a motorcycle can severely affect the vehicle's balance and control, increasing the possibility of a crash.

The Meerut incident comes as another reminder of the risks associated with viral stunts on public roads, particularly when children are involved.