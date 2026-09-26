Airbus A321neo Quality Issue Affects Around Dozen IndiGo Aircraft: Report

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Airbus has identified a quality issue involving the surface protection coating on the fuselage of a number of narrow-body A321neo aircraft, with around a dozen planes operated by IndiGo affected, according to a report by PTI.

IndiGo and Air India together operate around 190 A321neo aircraft. Sources said the issue does not affect Air India’s fleet.

As per the report, an Airbus spokesperson said the deviation was detected during standard rework on stringers located in the lower front section of the aircraft fuselage.

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“The source of the issue has been identified, contained and a remedy is available. All newly coated stringers conform to all requirements,” the spokesperson said.

Airbus says aircraft can continue flying

Airbus said the affected aircraft can continue operating and stressed that the matter does not pose a safety concern.

“This is a quality issue, not a safety issue”, the spokesperson said.

IndiGo has more than 180 A321neo aircraft within its fleet of over 430 planes. Air India operates around nine A321neo aircraft.

Neither IndiGo nor Air India issued an official comment on the matter.

According to the report, some sections of the affected fuselage will need to be repainted, with the work required to be completed within two years.

Rework does not require stringer removal

Airbus said the corrective work can be carried out without dismantling the aircraft’s stringers.

The manufacturer said the identified problem was related to the surface protection coating and that a remedy was already available.

“The rework does not require any disassembly of the stringers. Once rework is applied, the aircraft is considered to be back as if at nominal design,” the Airbus spokesperson said.

The development comes as IndiGo continues to operate one of the world’s largest A321neo fleets, while Airbus works with affected operators to complete the required corrective work.