Airbus Delivers First A320neo Built At New Tianjin Assembly Line To China Eastern Airlines

Airbus has handed over the first A320 Family aircraft produced at its newly operational second Final Assembly Line (FAL) in Tianjin, North China, to China Eastern Airlines.

The delivery marks a significant expansion of Airbus’ manufacturing footprint in China and strengthens its global aircraft production network.

The Tianjin facility, which began operations in 2008 as Airbus’ first commercial aircraft assembly plant outside Europe, has already produced and delivered more than 800 A320 Family aircraft.

The second assembly line, inaugurated in October 2025, is expected to increase output capacity and support rising aircraft demand from China and other markets.

Tianjin facility expands Airbus production capacity

The additional assembly line complements Airbus’ worldwide network of 10 Final Assembly Lines, including facilities in Germany, France, the United States and China.

According to Airbus’ latest Global Market Forecast, China is expected to require 8,830 new passenger aircraft over the next two decades. This represents more than 20% of the global requirement for 42,060 new passenger aircraft during the same period.

The expansion comes as Airbus strengthens its long-term partnership with China’s aviation sector. China Eastern Airlines received its first Airbus aircraft, an A310, in 1985, beginning a relationship that has continued for over four decades.

China Eastern operates largest Airbus fleet in China

China Eastern Airlines currently operates the largest Airbus fleet among Chinese mainland carriers. As of August 2026, its fleet included 393 A320 Family aircraft, 56 A330 Family aircraft and 20 A350-900 aircraft.

Airbus said the new Tianjin production line will help meet customer demand while enhancing efficiency across its global industrial system.

The aircraft manufacturer continues to expand production capabilities to serve the growing aviation market, particularly in regions such as China, where passenger traffic and fleet requirements are expected to increase significantly over the coming years.