Gold Medal Alert! India Men's Kabaddi Defend Asian Games Crown, Beat Iran 40-34 In Thriller

India retained their Asian Games kabaddi crown with a thrilling 39-34 victory over Iran in the men’s final at Aichi-Nagoya 2026. In a fiercely contested encounter, both teams fought for every point before India held their nerve in a nail-biting finish. The victory secured another gold medal for India and extended their strong record in Asian Games kabaddi.

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India Retain Asian Games Kabaddi Gold

The final produced an intense battle from the opening exchanges, with neither side willing to give the other a significant advantage. Iran matched India’s attacking threat and kept the pressure on with determined raids and defensive efforts. India, however, remained composed and continued to collect crucial points as the contest entered its decisive stages.

As the match moved towards its conclusion, the tension inside the arena continued to rise with every raid and tackle. Iran attempted to close the gap, but India’s defence responded with important stops at crucial moments. The Indian players showed tremendous composure under pressure to protect their lead and move closer to the gold medal.

India eventually finished the contest with a 39-34 scoreline, completing a memorable five-point victory over their Iranian opponents. The result reflected the closely fought nature of the final, with both teams producing a high-quality performance on the biggest stage. India’s ability to stay calm during the closing moments ultimately proved decisive.

The gold medal also represents a successful defence of the title India won at the previous Asian Games. Having entered the competition as defending champions, the Indian team carried the expectations of a nation throughout the tournament. Their victory over Iran ensures that the coveted kabaddi gold will once again return home with the Indian contingent.