Asian Games 2026: Sawan Barwal Scripts Personal Best To Win Silver Medal In Men's Marathon Event

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Sawan Barwal produced a memorable performance at the Asian Games 2026, clocking a personal best of 2:11.37 to win the silver medal in the men's marathon.

Barwal delivered a strong run in the gruelling race, setting a new personal benchmark while securing a place on the Asian Games podium. His silver medal adds another significant achievement to his growing distance-running career.

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The Indian athlete maintained his composure through the demanding race and finished with a time of 2:11.37, improving his previous personal best. His performance also underlined his ability to compete at the highest level against a strong Asian field.

The silver marks a significant moment for Barwal, who has continued to make his presence felt in long-distance running. Competing on the Asian Games stage, he converted his consistency and preparation into a landmark podium finish for India.

With a personal best and an Asian Games silver medal to his name, Barwal can look back on a memorable outing. His 2:11.37 effort not only earned him the silver but also established a new benchmark in his career.