China Celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival With Lanterns, Folk Songs And Mooncakes; What Is The Fest All About? | X

China has the Mid-Autumn Festival on Friday, September 25, 2026. It is one of the country’s most important traditional festivals, with colourful lanterns, folk performances, family gatherings and the sharing of mooncakes. Also known as the Moon Festival, the occasion is observed on the 15th day of the eighth month of the traditional Chinese lunar calendar, when the full moon is believed to be at its brightest and roundest. In different parts of China, communities organise local celebrations reflecting regional customs and traditions.

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China celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival

On Friday, September 25, 2026, China observed the Mid-Autumn Festival in Zhujiajiao Ancient Town, Shanghai, where individuals carried lanterns, sang traditional songs, and savoured mooncakes. The festival is customarily linked to the full moon and family gatherings, as individuals come back to their hometowns to celebrate alongside relatives. The festival also has deep roots in Chinese mythology. One of the best-known legends is the story of a woman named Chang'e, is said to have ascended to the Moon after consuming an elixir of immortality. She is traditionally associated with the Moon and remains an important figure in festival folklore.

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What is the Mid-Autumn Festival?

The festival is traditionally associated with family reunions, thanksgiving and the harvest season. The full moon symbolises completeness and togetherness, making the occasion an important time for families to gather, enjoy meals and admire the moon. The festival is also celebrated in America, Singapore and Malaysia.

One of the most recognisable traditions is lantern decoration. Streets, parks and public spaces across China are often illuminated with colourful paper lanterns, family dinner and worshipping of the Moon.

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Why are mooncakes important?

Mooncakes are the signature food of the festival. These round pastries are traditionally shared among family members and friends. Their circular shape represents the full moon and is associated with unity and reunion.

Mooncakes come in a wide variety of flavours and styles. Traditional varieties can contain lotus seed paste, red bean paste or salted egg yolks, while modern versions include flavours such as chocolate, fruit and ice cream.