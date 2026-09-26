UP Shocker: 70-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped, Murdered After Objecting To Liquor Consumption Near Home

A 70-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh after she objected to two men consuming liquor near her residence, TOI reported. The two accused, identified as Rajesh alias Guddu, around 30, and Hariram Rawat, around 34, have been arrested in connection with the case.

The incident came to light on September 25–26, with multiple reports stating that the woman confronted the two men after allegedly finding them drinking alcohol near her house. An argument reportedly followed, during which the accused allegedly assaulted her and sexually assaulted her.

Woman Allegedly Assaulted, Killed

According to the report, the accused allegedly beat the woman during the assault, causing fatal injuries. Reports have cited different accounts of how she died, including her head allegedly hitting the leg of an iron cot and claims of strangulation.

After the alleged assault, the woman's body was reportedly moved from near the house and later found in bushes or a dark area behind the residence. Some reports said the body had been dragged for around 50 metres and was found in a semi-naked state.

CCTV, Technical Evidence Used To Trace Accused

Following the incident, the woman's family approached the Mohanlalganj police station and lodged a complaint. Police subsequently examined CCTV footage, technical evidence and information gathered locally to identify the suspects.

The investigation led to the identification and arrest of Rajesh alias Guddu and Hariram Rawat. Both accused have since been sent to jail, according to reports.

FIR Registered, Probe Underway

An FIR has been registered under relevant provisions concerning rape and murder. Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman's death and the alleged assault.

A post-mortem examination was also conducted, with reports stating that the findings supported a cause of death connected to the injuries sustained during the incident. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.