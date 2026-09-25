Delhi Kalkaji Gang-Rape Case: Survivor’s FIR Reveals How Temple Visit Turned Into Horror

ANI

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped inside Delhi’s Aastha Kunj Park after three men allegedly posed as policemen, threatened her and her male friend with weapons and took them to a secluded part of the park, according to her statement to police.

The survivor’s detailed account, accessed by CNN-News18, sheds light on the sequence of events leading up to the alleged sexual assault on September 21, which was her birthday.

Survivor Had Visited Kalkaji Mandir With Friend

According to the survivor’s statement, she had planned to visit Kalkaji Mandir with her male friend and later offer prayers at an ISKCON temple.

She told police that she left her home in an auto at around 5 pm and reached Kalkaji Mandir at approximately 5:45 pm. The two remained at the temple until around 7 pm before stepping out and buying chips and a bottle of water near Kalkaji Metro Station, CNN-News18 reported, citing her FIR.

The duo then entered Aastha Kunj Park through Gate No. 7. The girl told police that she suggested they sit inside the park, eat the chips and then continue towards the ISKCON temple.

Three Men Allegedly Posed As Policemen

According to the FIR details reported by CNN-News18, the two had just sat on a bench and opened the packet of chips when three men, believed to be between 30 and 35 years old, allegedly approached them.

The survivor alleged that the men caught hold of her friend and slapped him. When the two asked who they were, the men allegedly claimed to be policemen and questioned them about entering the park, saying they were not allowed to be there.

The men allegedly took away both their mobile phones before separating the girl from her friend.

Survivor Alleges Threats With Gun And Knives

The survivor told police that she became frightened and asked the men to speak to her mother if they had any questions. According to the FIR, one of the accused then allegedly said, “Asif bhai gun nikal.”

She identified the man referred to as Asif as wearing a purple shirt and described him as the most heavily built of the three. The survivor alleged that he briefly showed her a black-coloured gun.

She further alleged that the accused then took out knives and forced her towards a darker, secluded area of the park.

Teen Alleges She Was Raped At Different Spots

According to her statement, Asif allegedly took her to a red bench, held a knife to her neck and raped her. She told police that she was crying and in considerable pain during the alleged assault.

The survivor further alleged that another accused, identified as Hemu, subsequently took her to another nearby bench and sexually assaulted her while allegedly threatening her with a knife.

She also alleged that the third accused, whom the other two referred to as Deepu, later sexually assaulted her in a similar manner.

Accused Allegedly Returned Phones

After the alleged assaults, the survivor told police that the men asked her to get dressed. She alleged that one of them gave her a T-shirt and jeans, while her own clothes were not fully returned.

The accused allegedly brought her male friend back and returned their mobile phones. According to the FIR, the men then ordered the two to leave and allegedly threatened them against revealing what had happened.

The survivor subsequently told her friend about the alleged assault. He then called the police control room, following which police reached the area and began the investigation. CNN-News18 reported that the case was registered at Amar Colony Police Station.

Police Investigation Underway

Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Earlier reports said teams were deployed to identify and apprehend the accused, with CCTV footage from the area being examined as part of the investigation.

The survivor’s latest account provides additional details of the alleged incident and the events that preceded it. The allegations are part of the ongoing investigation, and the accused will have the opportunity to respond to the charges through due legal process.