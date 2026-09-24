Kalkaji Mandir Gang-Rape Case: 'Knife-Carrying' Man Among 3 Accused Was Known For Harassing Couples |

New Delhi: One of the three men arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 17-year-old girl inside Delhi’s Aastha Kunj Park had previously been seen carrying a knife and allegedly harassing couples in the area, according to police. Locals and park staff had reportedly raised concerns about his behaviour, but no formal complaint had been filed before the incident.

The alleged assault took place around 7.15 pm to 7.30 pm on Monday, when the Class 11 student had visited the 142-acre park near Kalkaji Temple with a 17-year-old male friend on her birthday. Police have arrested Asif, 30, and brothers Mukesh Singh, 24 and Hemant Singh, 31, in connection with the case.

Delhi: Following the alleged gang rape of a minor in the Amar Colony police station area, physical classes at Lady Shri Ram College for Women have been suspended on Wednesday and classes are being conducted online as a safety measure. Delhi Police personnel have been deployed… pic.twitter.com/7ZuABw9Rc0 — IANS (@ians_india) September 23, 2026

According to a Hindustan Times report, a senior police officer said cops had learnt that Asif was frequently seen carrying a knife and that the three men were allegedly known to harass couples in the park. While verbal complaints had reportedly been made to park staff and security guards, authorities are yet to find any official complaint regarding their conduct.

Asif Arrested After Exchange Of Fire

Police said Asif was arrested around 6 am on Tuesday from Amar Colony following a brief exchange of fire. An unlicensed firearm and a knife were allegedly recovered from him. The two brothers were subsequently arrested from their home in Sri Niwaspuri.

Cops are examining whether the accused may have targeted other women in the park previously. Police said the three men were regular visitors and were allegedly seen roaming around the area at night, sometimes carrying weapons.

According to investigators, the accused had been moving around the park for nearly 45 minutes before allegedly spotting the two teenagers in an isolated area. Police suspect they then approached them while pretending to be policemen and threatened them.

CCTV & Call Records Examined

They traced their movements using CCTV footage from areas surrounding the park and call detail records. Police said the brothers allegedly returned home after stopping at a restaurant and washed their clothes, which were later recovered from the vicinity of their house. Their phones were also seized, with investigators finding that a significant amount of media had allegedly been deleted. The data has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for possible recovery.

Police have also recovered allegedly objectionable material from Asif's phone and sought an FSL report. Investigators are further verifying claims regarding the backgrounds of the accused, including Hemant's reported educational qualifications and allegations concerning his behaviour at a gym.

Residents Speak About Accused

Residents of Sri Niwaspuri said the arrests did not come as a complete surprise. One local resident alleged that the brothers frequently picked fights and created disturbances in the neighbourhood and were often seen at the park.

Police are continuing to question park employees, security personnel and other visitors as part of the investigation. They are also examining whether the absence of adequate patrolling and security inside the large park contributed to the incident.