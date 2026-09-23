LSR Students Protest Over Alleged Gang-Rape Near Kalkaji Temple, Demand Women’s Safety - VIDEO

IANS

Students of Lady Shri Ram College for Women staged a protest march in Delhi on Wednesday following the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl near Kalkaji Temple, demanding stronger security measures for women in the area.

Students from nearby women’s colleges of Delhi University also reportedly joined the protest, raising concerns over the safety of women and students around the campus and neighbouring areas.

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The protest comes a day after Lady Shri Ram College shifted classes online following the alleged sexual assault of the teenager at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir.

The college will resume offline classes and its regular academic schedule from Thursday, the principal said on Wednesday.

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Meanwhile, the college administration has sought enhanced security arrangements from the Delhi Police in and around the campus.

The administration has requested the Amar Colony police station to increase patrolling in the lanes adjoining the college, particularly around the college’s rear gate and the parks located in the vicinity.

The college has specifically urged the police to step up surveillance and patrolling around the rear entrance, which is used by students, as well as nearby parks, amid concerns over the safety of students.

The alleged gang-rape of the minor has sparked concern among students and residents in the area, with calls for greater police presence and improved security infrastructure.

The protest by LSR students was aimed at highlighting these concerns and pressing authorities to ensure a safer environment for women.

The alleged incident at Aastha Kunj Park has also prompted renewed attention to the safety of public spaces in the vicinity of educational institutions in Delhi.