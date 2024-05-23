Delhi: After Schools, Hospitals, Lady Shri Ram College And Sri Venkateswara College Receive Bomb Threats

Representational Image

Just a day after the North Block region of Delhi was on alert, two colleges, namely Lady Shri Ram College and Sri Venkateswara College on Thursday, May 23, received threat calls. Delhi Fire Service and Delhi Police arrived at the spot soon after.

Yesterday, North Block, which houses several ministries including the Home Ministry, received a bomb threat through an email, according to an official of Delhi Fire Services.

As reported by Economic Times, the threat was received through an email around 3.30 pm by a senior officer posted at the ministry.

Police and fire department personnel, including two fire trucks, a dog squad, and bomb disposal teams, were deployed for a search operation at the North Block. The Delhi Police conducted a thorough search and announced that the bomb threat was a hoax.

Delhi's schools, hospitals receive bomb threats over the last few weeks

In recent weeks, many establishments in the national capital, including schools and hospitals, have received bomb threat emails.

On April 30, Delhi's Chacha Nehru Hospital received a bomb threat. It was reported that more than 150 schools got threats from a Russia-based email service on May 1.

On May 12, twenty hospitals, IGI Airport, and the Northern Railways' CPRO office received bomb threats from a Cyprus-based email service.

On May 14, seven hospitals in Delhi and Tihar Jail also received threats from the same Cyprus-based email service.

Bomb scare in more than 100 Delhi schools this month

Earlier this month, there was a major scare in more than 100 schools across Delhi and its satellite townships as e-mails were received by the school administrations about the presence of bombs on their premises.

The security checks at the schools did not reveal any explosives, leading to the Ministry of Home Affairs later terming the bomb emails a "hoax" and saying that they had originated abroad.

Among the schools that had received the threat were premium institutions of Delhi such as Sanskriti School Chanakyapuri, DPS R.K. Puram, Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, and Amity International School in Saket. In Noida, Cambridge School and DPS also received bomb threats.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg had confirmed that distress calls were received from around 60 schools in Delhi alone about the bomb threat.

The Delhi Police are investigating these email bomb threats.