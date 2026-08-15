FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'ISRO Tiranga Mystery, Kevin Pietersen’s Heartfelt Jai Hind'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. Independence Day: Did ISRO Really Unfurl The Tiranga In Space? Viral Video Sparks Curiosity

The video carries the caption, “From Chandrayaan to Gaganyaan – freedom fuels our cosmic dreams”, and shows the national flag unfurling beneath a scientific payload, with the curvature of Earth visible in the background. The visuals have led many users to wonder whether ISRO has actually unfurled the Indian flag in outer space. (Read more...)

2, 'I Love Your Country So Much': Kevin Pietersen’s Heartfelt 'Jai Hind' Message On India’s 80th Independence Day

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen wished his Indian friends on the country’s 80th Independence Day, expressing his love for India and its people. Pietersen, who has a long association with Indian cricket and the IPL, was joined by former South African captain Graeme Smith in celebrating India’s special bond with South Africa. (Read more...)

Happy Independence Day, to every single one of my Indian friends!

I love your country so much! 🙏🏽

I love all the kind people! ❤️



Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 15, 2026

3. How Fuel, Fertilisers And Medicines Are Being 'Weaponised': PM Modi’s Warning On Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 80th Independence Day address, warned of the growing “weaponisation of resources”, including fuel, fertilisers, medicines and technology. He said global crises have shown how control over essential supplies and strategic routes can be used as geopolitical pressure. (Read more...)

India's inflating fuel bills have remained a challenge both for its citizens and exchequer | File

4. PM Modi Highlights 'Dimaagi Naxals' From Red Fort During I-Day Address, Calls For Their Identification & Isolation - VIDEO

PM Modi, addressing the nation from the Red Fort, warned against “Dimaagi Naxals” whom he accused of promoting unrest and influencing institutions. He said armed Maoist violence is nearing its end, with over 3,500 security personnel killed in the fight. Modi called for such ideological influences to be “identified and isolated” while urging youth to focus on nation-building and development. (Read more...)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ANI

5. ‘Must Keep Love For Country In Our Hearts’: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Extends Wishes On 80th Independence Day - VIDEO

On India's 80th Independence Day, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde hoisted the Tricolour at the Mayor's Bungalow in Byculla on Saturday. She urged Mumbaikars to honour freedom fighters by carrying forward their values and promoting love, unity and togetherness. Tawde said cooperation between the Centre, BMC and Maharashtra government would help fulfil the dream of developed India. (Read more...)

6. PM Modi Sets 2047 Goals: 50 Fortune 500 Companies, Top 5 Global Bank, 100 GW Nuclear Power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has outlined measurable economic and technological targets for India’s developed-nation vision by 2047. The goals include 50 Indian companies in the Fortune Global 500, an Indian bank among the world’s five largest, 100 GW nuclear capacity, expanded semiconductor manufacturing and large-scale AI skilling. (Read more...)

India has an ambitious plan to generate 100GW nuclear power | File

7. Independence Day 2026: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Stunning Sand Art At Puri Beach Celebrating ‘Unity In Diversity’

The sand sculpture prominently features the number 80, marking the milestone Independence Day celebrations this year. Designed in vibrant saffron and green hues, the artwork also features two peacocks positioned on either side, adding a distinctive Indian touch to the installation. (Read more...)

8. Independence Day 2026: Actor Sadia Khateeb On What Freedom Means To Her

"We need to understand what is worth keeping while having the courage to build something better." (Read more...)

Independence Day 2026: Actor Sadia Khateeb On What Freedom Means To Her | File photo

9. August 15: Rashtrapati Bhavan To Showcase India’s Traditions And Cultural Heritage On 80th Independence Day

Rashtrapati Bhavan, the home residence of the President of India, is set to host the Independence Day Reception (At Home) on Saturday, August 15, as a celebration of the country’s cultural diversity and traditions of environmental stewardship. This year will offer guests more than a ceremonial gathering.(Read more...)

Rashtrapati Bhavan To Showcase India’s Traditions And Cultural Heritage | X/ @rashtrapatibhvn

10. Enjoy Independence Day 2026 In Mumbai With Banana Leaf Feast At Bombay Canteen, Lavish Brunch At JW Café & More

Mumbai is celebrating Independence Day 2026 with food-focused experiences across the city. From The Bombay Canteen's pay-as-you-wish banana-leaf Daawat supporting Make Mumbai Green Again to lavish hotel brunches, regional Indian buffets and Seoul Dak’s India-Korea food contest, August 15 offers plenty of ways to turn the national holiday into a memorable culinary celebration. (Read more...)