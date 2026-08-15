Enjoy Independence Day 2026 In Mumbai With Banana Leaf Feast At Bombay Canteen, Lavish Brunch At JW Café & More

Independence Day 2026 is here, and if your idea of celebrating August 15 involves gathering around a generous table, Mumbai has plenty on the menu. From an iconic banana-leaf feast supporting a green cause to lavish hotel brunches packed with regional Indian favourites, the city is turning the national holiday into a delicious food trail.

The Bombay Canteen

The Bombay Canteen’s Independence Day Daawat returns today, continuing a tradition that began in 2015. The community-style feast brings people together over a traditional banana-leaf meal, with guests invited to pay as they wish. This year, proceeds will support Make Mumbai Green Again. Guests can walk in between 11 AM and 4 PM, collect a token at Veronica’s in Lower Parel and head to The Bombay Canteen when their turn arrives.

Where: The Bombay Canteen, Lower Parel

Via Bombay

Want to travel across India without leaving Mumbai? Via Bombay is marking Independence Day with a buffet bringing together dishes from different regions. Expect Kolkata-style Jhal Muri, Prawn Recheado Koliwada, Mutton Chapli Kebab, Sarson Ka Saag, Rogan Josh, Malabar Fish Curry and Chicken Champaran. Indian breads, accompaniments and desserts such as Jalebi with Rabdi and Baked Boondi Gulab Jamun round off the spread.

Where: Via Bombay, Chembur

JW Café

For a more indulgent hotel brunch, head to JW Café at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar today from 1 PM to 4 PM. The Independence Day spread features nine culinary sections, including regional Indian dishes, live grills, Continental favourites, breads and desserts. Look out for Hyderabadi Mutton Biryani, Goan Prawn Curry, Bengali Shorshe Maach, Kashmiri Dum Aloo and Amritsari Chole, with live music adding to the afternoon.

Where: JW Café, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, Vile Parle East

Sesame

At Sesame, Hyatt Centric Juhu Mumbai, the Independence Day brunch brings together Indian regional favourites, international dishes and tricolour-inspired creations. The menu features interactive Pasta and Chaat counters, along with Tiranga Paneer Pasanda, Murgh Nilgiri Korma, Chicken Kapitan Curry, Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani and Fish Kasundi Tikka. For dessert, there’s Tiranga Barfi, Angoori Gulab Jamun, Kalakand and Malai Sandwich.

Where: Sesame, Hyatt Centric Juhu, Mumbai

Seoul Dak

Not every Independence Day celebration needs to be a buffet. Seoul Dak is marking August 15 with its “Design Our NEXT DAK” contest, inviting diners to imagine an Indian dish reinterpreted through Korean street-food flavours. Fifteen winners across Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru will receive meals for two and Seoul Dak hampers. One grand-prize winner will also collaborate with the chef to create a new Dak flavour, which will appear on the menu for a month with the winner’s name attached.

Where: Seoul Dak outlets across Mumbai