PM Modi Sets 2047 Goals: 50 Fortune 500 Companies, Top 5 Global Bank, 100 GW Nuclear Power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put specific numbers behind several of his key ambitions for a developed India, setting out targets that span corporate growth, banking, nuclear energy, artificial intelligence and semiconductor manufacturing.

In his Independence Day address from the Red Fort on Saturday, Modi reiterated his objective of transforming India into a developed country by 2047.

His broader economic vision centred on self-reliance, manufacturing, technological capabilities and the creation of globally competitive Indian businesses.

The targets announced or reiterated in the speech provide measurable indicators of the scale India wants to achieve over the coming decades.

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India Eyes 50 Fortune Global 500 Companies

One of the most striking targets is the ambition to have 50 Indian companies feature in the Fortune 500. The relevant global benchmark for comparing Indian companies with corporations worldwide is the Fortune Global 500, which ranks companies according to their revenue.

India's current representation on the list remains significantly smaller than the target. In the 2025 Fortune Global 500 ranking, nine Indian companies featured, including five public-sector enterprises and four private-sector companies.

Reliance Industries was India's highest-ranked company at No. 88, followed by Life Insurance Corporation of India at No. 95 and Indian Oil Corporation at No. 127. State Bank of India, ONGC, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, BPCL and ICICI Bank also featured on the list.

Fortune has subsequently released its 2026 ranking, based on revenues generated during 2025. The 500 companies together recorded $43.1 trillion in revenue, with Amazon occupying the top position.

Moving from nine Indian companies in the 2025 ranking to 50 would therefore require India's representation to increase more than fivefold.

Modi also set an ambitious target for India's banking sector, saying an Indian bank should enter the ranks of the world's five largest banks.

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence's April 2026 ranking, China's Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was the world's largest bank, with $7.65 trillion in assets. Agricultural Bank of China, China Construction Bank and Bank of China occupied the next three positions.

State Bank of India, India's largest lender, had assets of $877.07 billion and ranked 19th among Asia-Pacific banks in S&P's 2026 regional ranking. The target therefore represents a substantial increase in the scale of an Indian banking institution.

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Nuclear Power, AI Skills And Semiconductor Push

Another major target highlighted by Modi is India's plan to expand its nuclear power capacity to 100 GW by 2047.

Unlike some of the corporate ambitions, this target is already part of government policy. India's installed nuclear power capacity stood at 8.78 GW as of July 31, 2026. The government expects capacity to rise to 22.38 GW by 2031-32 before reaching 100 GW by 2047.

Achieving the 2047 objective would require India's nuclear capacity to grow more than elevenfold from its current level. Modi reiterated the target in his Independence Day speech and said the country intends to begin five new nuclear reactors during the current decade.

The policy framework for the sector has also been changing. The SHANTI Act, 2025 provides for private-sector participation in establishing nuclear facilities under licence. Separately, the Nuclear Energy Mission has allocated Rs 20,000 crore for the development of small modular reactors and aims to develop at least five indigenous SMRs by 2033.

Artificial intelligence was another area where Modi provided a numerical target. He said India plans to train one crore young people in AI skills over the next year.

The target builds on the government's existing AI-literacy efforts. Under the IndiaAI Mission, the government has launched YUVA AI for All, a free programme designed to provide foundational AI proficiency to one crore citizens. The course is available in 11 Indian languages.

Government data showed that enrolments had reached 85.27 lakh as of July 8, indicating that the existing programme was already approaching its stated one-crore target.

Semiconductor manufacturing also featured prominently in the roadmap. Modi said India intends to establish five to eight additional semiconductor plants over the next seven to eight years, extending the country's efforts to build domestic semiconductor manufacturing capabilities.

The semiconductor programme has already moved beyond the initial stage of project approvals. As of August 13, the government said 12 semiconductor projects had been approved across six states, involving investment commitments of more than Rs 1.64 lakh crore.

The approved projects cover semiconductor fabrication, display fabrication and advanced packaging. Three of these facilities had already started commercial production.

Taken together, the targets indicate that the government's developed-India vision is being framed around measurable increases in industrial scale, financial-sector size, energy capacity and technological capabilities.

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The corporate ambition of producing 50 Fortune Global 500 companies seeks to expand the international footprint of Indian businesses. The banking target focuses on creating a lender capable of competing with the world's largest financial institutions, while the nuclear goal points to a major expansion in India's energy infrastructure.

At the same time, the AI-skilling and semiconductor targets underline the government's emphasis on technology. Training one crore young people in AI and adding new semiconductor facilities are intended to strengthen India's capabilities in areas that are becoming increasingly important to the global economy.

Modi also linked these ambitions to a wider push for innovation and technological self-reliance. His vision includes making India an innovation hub, developing globally competitive brands, expanding green hydrogen and renewable energy, and building capabilities in areas such as counter-drone and hypersonic technologies.