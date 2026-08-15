Independence Day: Did ISRO Really Unfurl The Tiranga In Space? Viral Video Sparks Curiosity

Did ISRO Really Unfurl The Tiranga In Space |

A striking video showing the Indian Tricolour floating against the backdrop of Earth has gone viral on social media, sparking curiosity among netizens on Independence Day. The footage, shared by a social media account named ISRO Insight, features a small payload carrying the Tiranga high above the Earth, accompanied by a message celebrating India’s 80th Independence Day.

The video carries the caption, “From Chandrayaan to Gaganyaan – freedom fuels our cosmic dreams”, and shows the national flag unfurling beneath a scientific payload, with the curvature of Earth visible in the background. The visuals have led many users to wonder whether ISRO has actually unfurled the Indian flag in outer space.

What does the video show?

However, the footage should not be interpreted as an astronaut or spacecraft physically carrying and unfurling the Tiranga in outer space. The visuals appear to show a high-altitude balloon or near-space experiment, rather than a conventional space mission. Such balloons can carry scientific instruments and payloads to very high altitudes, offering views of the Earth’s curvature and a space-like backdrop.

A symbolic representation, not an actual one

The viral video does show the Tiranga soaring high above Earth, which generated curiosity among netizens about whether ISRO really has physically unfurled the national flag in outer space. However, the footage is best understood as a symbolic representation of India’s growing space ambitions and its journey towards exploring beyond Earth.

The distinction is important because the term “space” is often used loosely on social media for imagery captured at the edge of the atmosphere. The internationally recognised boundary of space, known as the Kármán line, is generally placed at around 100 kilometres above sea level.

Netizens' reaction

As soon as the video surfaced, it took the internet by storm, and the comment section was flooded with netizens' reactions. One netizen said, "How can the flag wave???? Cause there's no air in space...."

Another user, mr.sridra, said, "Good AI."

Another user said, "Jai Hind seena garbh se chhhorra ho gya me Bharatiya hu."