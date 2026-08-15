‘Must Keep Love For Country In Our Hearts’: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Extends Wishes On 80th Independence Day - VIDEO |

Mumbai: As the nation celebrates its 80th Independence Day on Saturday, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde extended her heartfelt wishes to Mumbaikars. On the occasion, Tawde hoisted the national flag at the Mayor’s Bungalow in Byculla at 7 am.

Speaking on the occasion, Tawde said, “On Independence Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Mumbaikars. On this day, and every day, we should keep love and goodwill for our country in our hearts. We must remember our brave freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation and carry forward the values and lessons they taught us.”

VIDEO | Mumbai: BMC Mayor Ritu Tawde on Independence Day, says, "On Independence Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Mumbaikars. On this day, and every day, we should keep love and goodwill for our country in our hearts. We must remember our brave freedom fighters who… pic.twitter.com/1y5XFMz3wo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2026

Tawde stresses unity

She further emphasised the importance of fostering a sense of love, unity and togetherness among citizens. “If the Central Government, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the state government work together, the dream of a developed India will certainly be fulfilled,” she added.

Deputy Commissioner (Division 1) Chanda Jadhav, Assistant Commissioner of Division I Anand Kankal, along with local residents, municipal officers and employees, were also present during the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Mayor’s Bungalow.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) hoists flag at Mantralaya on Independence Day.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/YResLiiRLY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2026

Independence Day celebrations

Meanwhile, the nation is celebrating its 80th Independence Day, with thousands of people across the country marking the occasion with pride and patriotism.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also celebrated the day by hoisting the national flag at Mantralaya in Mumbai earlier in the day. Fadnavis unfurled the Tricolour and paid tribute to the National Flag. Senior government officials and employees attended the ceremony, following which Fadnavis addressed the people of Maharashtra.

Leaders hoist Tricolour

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar also hoisted the Tricolour earlier in the day in Thane and Beed, respectively, marking the occasion with patriotism and zeal.

Furthermore, this year’s Independence Day celebrations are centred on Yuva Shakti, highlighting the role of India’s youth in the country’s journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

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