Maharashtra Celebrates 80th Independence Day: CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde & Sunetra Pawar Hoist Tricolour Across State |

Mumbai: Maharashtra celebrated the 80th Independence Day with flag-hoisting ceremonies across the state, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar leading key celebrations in Mumbai, Thane and Beed respectively.

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The main Independence Day ceremony at Mantralaya in Mumbai was led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who unfurled the Tricolour and paid tribute to the National Flag. Senior government officials and employees attended the ceremony, following which Fadnavis addressed the people of Maharashtra.

In Thane, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hoisted the National Flag at the District Collector’s Office. Officials, employees and citizens were present at the ceremony, where Shinde extended his Independence Day greetings.

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In Beed, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar hoisted the Tricolour during the district-level Independence Day programme. District administration officials, employees and dignitaries attended the event, with Pawar also extending her greetings to the people.

Independence Day celebrations were held with enthusiasm across various districts of Maharashtra, with government officials, public representatives and citizens participating in the programmes.

PM Modi Leads Independence Day Celebrations At Red Fort

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day. During his 76-minute address, Modi spoke about national security, development and the role of India's youth in building a developed nation.

The Prime Minister said that while armed Naxalism had become outdated, “ideological Naxalists” were still looking for opportunities to influence society. He said such elements were attempting to lead people towards violence and disorder and stressed the need to identify and isolate ideological extremism. Modi also called for greater participation of India's youth in the country's journey towards becoming a developed nation.

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