'We Must Dream Big': Top Quotes From PM Modi’s Independence Day 2026 Speech

'We Must Dream Big': Top Quotes From PM Modi’s Independence Day Speech |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Saturday as India celebrated its 80th Independence Day. He paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, freedom fighters and revolutionaries, while outlining India’s development journey and the vision of a developed India by 2047.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the rendering of Vande Mataram at the Red Fort during the Independence Day celebrations, calling it a historic moment.

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Here Are PM Modi’s Top Quotes

On the 80th Independence Day:

“Today, we are celebrating the 80th Independence Day. The whole country is moving forward with a new resolve.”

On freedom fighters:

“The country today remembers those great personalities who fought for the nation’s freedom.”

“I pay my tributes to Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) and all the freedom fighters and revolutionaries on this Independence Day.”

On Vande Mataram:

“It is a historic day. After independence, this is the first time when ‘Vande Mataram’ has echoed from the ramparts of Red Fort. Today, the chant of ‘Vande Mataram’ resonates in every heart. Today, the tricolour flies in every home and dwells in every mind.”

On floods and landslides:

“My dear Indians, in the past few days, some parts of the country have witnessed floods and landslides, and many families have been affected. We fully understand their pain and suffering. I assure the affected families that the entire country stands with them.”

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On India’s economic growth:

“We were once counted among the ‘Fragile Five’. However, India has, within just 12 years, emerged as the world’s fastest-growing major economy.”

On India’s development:

“After independence, India had big dreams, but progress often fell short of the pace we aspired to achieve. Today, India is moving ahead with unprecedented speed and confidence. And now, no force can stop the resolve of 140 crore Indians.”

On dreaming big:

“Our country can no longer move forward with small dreams.”

“Dream big, because it expands our thinking and broadens the horizons of our thoughts.”

On determination:

“When our resolve is strong, the ability to find a way through difficulties and disasters emerges on its own.”

On Viksit Bharat 2047:

“Today, India has also dreamed a very big dream. It has been dreamed with a strong resolve, with the aim of reaching new heights.”

“That dream is that by 2047, when we complete 100 years of independence, we will make India a developed nation.”

“With the efforts of 140 crore Indians, we have to achieve this goal.”

On India’s global standing:

“When the world’s most populous nation resolves to become a developed country, it stands as a testament to our courage in the eyes of the global community; the world is compelled to change its perspective towards us.”

On India’s growth over the past 12 years:

“In the last 12 years, defence production has increased by four times; production by Khadi and Gramudyog has increased five times; electronic manufacturing has grown by seven times.”

“Mobile phone production has increased by 33 per cent, and digital transactions have grown by 100 per cent.”

On citizens’ contribution:

“Over the past 12 years, countless citizens, whether Dalits, the downtrodden, the marginalized, or tribals; whether rural or urban dwellers; the poor or the middle class; youth or the elderly; women or men; from the North, South, East, or West, have all strived in every possible way, with unwavering resolve and dedication, to propel the nation to new heights. I respectfully acknowledge these efforts.”

Prime Minister Modi hoisted the Tricolour at the Red Fort on Saturday, August 15, to mark India’s 80th Independence Day. The flag-hoisting ceremony was synchronised with a 21-gun salute by the gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial).